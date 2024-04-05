Stellar Blade release countdown: Exact start time and date

Another big PlayStation release, Stellar Blade combines multiple genres into one to create one of the most action-packed games of the year, and our countdown ticks down the days until release.

Shift Up’s Stellar Blade looks very promising indeed. If the Stellar Blade demo is anything to go by, it’s going to be a riveting and chaotic combat-friendly foray into a disgusting, monster-filled world—which is why we desperately need a countdown to its launch date and release time.

Ignoring the attention that EVE has received because of her Skin Suit and butt—yes, you read that right—let’s instead turn our attention to Stellar Blade‘s release date and time.

When does Stellar Blade release?

Let’s cut to the chase. Image via Shift Up

Stellar Blade releases on Friday, April. 26, 2024, and unless we hear something different from developer Shift Up, expect this to be a simultaneous midnight release in all regions—exclusively on PlayStation 5.

Other titles often get a region-specific release with countries such as New Zealand—in theory—getting the game earlier than everyone else. However, the Stellar Blade developer currently hasn’t outlined anything specific in this regard, so until an announcement is made, it seems like it will launch at midnight everywhere.

If you want a visual Stellar Blade countdown to track and tick down the seconds until release, here’s how long it is until the hack ‘n’ slash title debuts:

