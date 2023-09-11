Starfield: How to complete the Eye of the Storm mission

Eye of the Storm in the penultimate quest for the Crimson Fleet faction in Starfield. Before reaching the final choice between the United Colonies System Defense and the rowdy gang of space pirates, you first need to acquire Kryx’s Legacy.

After playing through all the factions in Starfield, I found this to be not only the most difficult quest in the Crimson Fleet questline but also across any non-main storyline mission. To complete this quest, I would urge you to stock up on ammo, health aids, and any other resources that could get you an advantage.

If you are trying to complete Eye of the Storm in Starfield, this is what you need to do.

How to install the ComSpike and Construction Grid in Starfield

To begin Eye of the Storm in Starfield, you need to meet with Delgado and Jazz at The Key. Jazz will inform us that we need to install the ComSpike and Conduction Grid Module that we have spent most of our questline acquiring.

You can add both modules to your ship by pressing the ‘Add’ option at the bottom of your screen | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To do this, speak with Jazz again and enter the Ship Builder Mode. From here, select the ‘Add’ option at the bottom of your screen. Both the Conduction Grid and ComSpike can be found in the ‘equipment tab’ in the top right.

Where you place the two additional ship items depends on your vessel. For my example, I used the Frontier. In the Frontier’s case, the Conduction Grid goes at the top of your ship, while the ComSpike can only be placed below the cockpit. For whatever ship you might use, both modules will turn blue whenever you hover over a viable spot on your ship.

After you speak with Delgado, you will then fast-travel over to Commander Ikande on the UC Vigilance. Ikande will inform you that Kryx’s Legacy, should you find it, needs to be delivered to the UC SysDef, though of course, the choice is yours to make.

Where to find Kryx’s Legacy in Starfield

Kryx’s Legacy is right by the UC Vigilance | Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you learned earlier in the quest, Kryx’s Legacy is a literal ship that contains the cache of Credits hidden by the founder of the Crimson Fleet, Kryx. Kryx’s Legacy is found on Bannoc IV, located in the Bannoc System.

Whenever I first entered Bannoc IV’s orbit, I took time to admire the atmospheric asteroid debris before realizing that the red mist encompassing the entire asteroid belt is slowly but surely deteriorating your shields and hull. Do not panic, as this will only deal two damage at a time. Open your scanner and head toward the Unknown Signal. If you remain in the red storm for long enough, your ship will be destroyed.

Once you encounter Kryx’s Legacy, simply dock the ship to board. While you are on board the Legacy, you do not need to worry about your ship, as it won’t take damage during your adventure throughout Kryx’s Legacy.

How to escape the Legacy in Starfield

The Legacy is a fairly straightforward ship with your objective marker pointing you exactly to Kryx’s cache of Credits. I recommend you enter the ship heavily armed, however, as there will be a small army of defense robots awaiting you. I also suggest that you veer off the main path, as you can find various audio logs left by Kryx.

If you follow the objective marker, you will encounter Kryx’s corpse overlooking the mountain of Credits. Here, you will find the Revenant, a Legendary Rifle and one of the best weapons in Starfield, along with two audio recordings from Kryx, delivering his last message. Pick up the transfer mod found in the stack of cred-sticks and reactivate the ship’s power with the breakers found at the back of the room.

Kryx didn’t get to enjoy any of his earnings, but you definitely will | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Doing this will cause the ship’s imminent self-destruction, which means you need to leave the Legacy as fast as possible. There will also be far more security robots attempting to stop your escape. I highly recommend that you keep an eye out for computer terminals along your escape. Instead of shooting your way out completely, these terminals allow you to deactivate some of the obstructions in your way.

The way out follows the exact path you initially entered, though there will be significantly more environmental hazards. The fires consuming the Legacy will cause your health to deplete, so I recommend stocking up on any healing items you can. If you are anything like me, I was too panicked about my health bar to remember the exact path I initially took. Instead, I swapped out to my scanner which showed me the way out.

Should you deliver Kryx’s Legacy to the UC or Crimson Fleet?

Betraying the Crimson Fleet means losing access to The Key | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Immediately after you secure the Legacy’s hoard of credits, you will need to choose your allegiance. If you have been playing both the UC SysDef and Crimson Fleet, now it is the time to finally secure your faction to finish off this quest chain.

From the moral perspective, I aligned more with the UC SysDef, though admittedly giving the Legacy to the Crimson Fleet may be better in a practical sense. If you give the Legacy to SysDef, you will aid the UC in dismantling the entire Fleet as well as The Key.

The Key is a central location that gives you access to various unique merchants and side quests. By eliminating the Fleet, you will lose access to The Key entirely. Either way, you are forced to kill some of the NPCs whom you have established rapport with, leaving you as a traitor no matter what.

