Starfield and Breaking Bad cross over with incredible fan-made character creation

A Starfield player has perfectly recreated Mike Ehrmantraut, a popular character in TV shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, in the game’s character creation.

Character creation is one of the best parts of Starfield, as it allows players to create perfect versions of themselves or any famous character they want. I’ve never pictured Mike Ehrmantraut, or should I say Jonathan Banks in a space suit before, but now that I’ve seen it, I’m kind of imagining a Breaking Bad-esque adventure in space.

There’s even a way to sort of mimic Mike Ehrmantraut, Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, and Gus Fring’s adventures in Starfield as you can manufacture, smuggle, and sell Aurora, which is a drug available in the game.

Although the character creation in Starfield isn’t as good as it is in a game like The Sims 4, it does provide a lot of customization options for the players. There are numerous facial and body aspects that players can modify in Starfield, and if they’re not satisfied with their character later in the game, it’s possible to make deep changes outside of character creation.

Mike Ehrmentraut was just one famous TV series character or real-life celebrity that Starfield players have recreated over the past few days. This has become a bit of a trend in the community, and so several players are spending a lot of hours in Starfield character creation, instead of advancing in the game’s story, just to come up with perfect replicas.

The player base also made Tony Soprano from The Sopranos, Leonard McCoy from Star Trek, and the popular musician David Bowie.

Though I’m nowhere near as creative as these players, I expect more to come up with interesting creations in the coming days as more people will get to play Starfield now that the game is available on Xbox Game Pass.

