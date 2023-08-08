Starfield character customization includes a sought-after quality-of-life feature

If you always spend a lot of time in the process of character creation in RPG games because you’re afraid of not being able to change visuals halfway through the campaign, don’t worry because that won’t be the case in Starfield.

Starfield will seemingly allow players to make “biometric customizations” later in the game by visiting a genetics facility. Not only will Bethesda’s long-awaited RPG let players make deep customizations after the character creation, but this information will be made available during the process of character creation, as spotted by one Redditor on Aug. 7.

People pointed out in the Reddit post that previous Bethesda RPGs such as Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim already allowed players to make biometric customizations later on.

It’s the fact that the developers are letting players know right away that is interesting. A lot of players, myself included, end up spending countless hours creating their characters due to wanting to make them look perfect.

“If they tell you right in the beginning that you can change your looks later, then it’s much easier to just spend some time doing a basic setup, hop into the game and play ASAP and enjoy the game,” the creator of the post wrote in a reply. “Yeah I love a heads up like that, ‘hey, you don’t have to spend hours here,’ another Redditor wrote.

Knowing how much freedom Bethesda gives players when it comes to character creation, it’s likely that a lot of people will still devote some hours to it. But at least now they know that nothing will be permanent.

Starfield is set to release on Sept. 6 for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

