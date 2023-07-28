Starfield fans are still hopeful they can have pets in space

When players launch their ships in Starfield for the first time, a whole galaxy worth exploring will open up to them. Finding an undiscovered planet and negotiating with space pirates are activities more enjoyed with a companion though, and fans are hopeful that the list of companions isn’t limited to plain-old humans.

A couple of weeks ago, fans expressed hope that pets would be a feature of player ships and outposts, after one discovered a piece of concept art showing off a cat living amongst humans on a ship. But some want a little bit more, like an animal companion that accompanies the player on their travels, like the best boy Dogmeat from Bethesda’s Fallout 4.

The post sparked a discussion about what constitutes a pet, and if it’s even possible for an animal like a dog to be a companion. The original poster asked if there was “any indication of a non human companion,” but the top reply was quick to point out that VASCO the expeditionary robot counts as a “non human companion.”

But what about an animal companion? Well, a dog would certainly be a fierce and faithful companion, but since the game takes place in outer space with the player and NPCs wearing space suits across most locations, the canine would have to have a suit of their own or stay on the ship at those locations. Unless we combine the two ideas and have a robot dog, which objectively is the best idea.

Related: Starfield superfan assembles 1,000 pages of development history, lore, and analysis

Another solution could come in the form of domesticating alien life. There are numerous alien species that can be discovered in the Starfield galaxy, so surely one can be tamed and trained into a loyal companion. Bethesda traditionally doesn’t reveal every feature before the launch of a big title, so an alien companion or pet could end up being a welcome launch day surprise.

But as many fans were quick to point out, just because Bethesda doesn’t make it themselves, doesn’t mean it can’t end up in the game. Todd Howard has confirmed that Starfield, like other Bethesda releases, will have full mod support. Someone very easily could take an alien and re-add it as modded companion, or even craft a brand new one.

Whether it’s a Bethesda original or a fan-made creation, an animal companion that’s alien or otherwise would be a welcome addition, as long as you can pet it.

About the author