Does Starfield have mod support?

If you haven’t played a Bethesda game with the help of mods, you’re probably doing it wrong. While the basic games are always great on their own, players have created various mods that enhance the experience and open new gameplay opportunities—and we expect the case to be no different with Starfield.

Like most other Bethesda titles, Starfield is a huge open-world single-player adventure. This time around though, players won’t dive into the lore of the Elder Scrolls franchise, or try to survive in a post-apocalyptic Fallout world. Bethesda devs put tons of work to create an entirely new world, or universe rather, in the upcoming Starfield.

Those who follow the buzz around the title should be pretty familiar with what we can expect when the game launches, especially after Starfield Direct which took place on June 11. During the show, the devs showcased a bunch of game features, from exploring, creating your own character, main quest, companions, building your own ship, and more.

Live out your space cowboy fantasies. Screenshot via Starfield Direct

One thing is certain—Starfield will be huge and will have a lot of different gameplay elements, which will keep players busy for countless hours. Will Starfield follow suit when it comes to having mod support, as most previous Bethesda productions have? We’ve got the answer.

Will Starfield have mod support?

In short, fortunately, the answer is yes. The mod support for Starfield has been confirmed by Todd Howard himself during his November 2021 AMA on Reddit. In the thread, he admitted the devs are working on including it in the game.

“Our plan is to have full mod support like our previous games. Our modding community has been with us for 20 years. We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it,” Howard claimed.

Therefore, if you’re a modder, don’t worry. You’d better prepare the list of ideas you want to implement in Starfield when it finally comes out on September 6, and we’ll be able to embark on our space adventures, hopefully with your mods alongside us.

