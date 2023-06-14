Starfield character creation: All customization options

Starfield is setting the bar high for character customization, with the developers promising there is more to offer than in any previous Bethesda title.

After scanning a wide range of faces, from different age groups and ethnicities, the data was poured into the game to provide deeper and more realistic characters in the game, which was also applied to character customization.

Almost any character you come across in the game can be created yourself in the character customization menu—but it is not just the visual choices at your disposal as there are also options to flesh out your story.

Here’s our detailed guide to all the customization options available in Starfield.

Biometric ID

There are plenty of places to start. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starfield Direct

Starfield provides 40 preset characters to choose from to begin customizing, presented as though you are flicking through personnel records after waking up as a new recruit for Argos Extractors.

The presets provide a starting point for you to begin your character, with a variety of ages, skin tones, hair, and more.

Body

Bo-DIY. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starfield Direct

The first step after selecting a preset is to customize your character’s body type, with two options shown. From there, you can move the dial towards muscular, thin, and heavy options to provide further detail.

You can also select a walking style for your character, before then scrolling through skin tone options.

Face

Say cheese. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starfield Direct

Customizing a character’s face in Starfield provides plenty of options, consisting of skin, head shape, hair, hair color, eyes, eye color, chin, neck, jewelry, jewelry color, dermaesthetics, scars teeth, jaw, nose, ears, and more.

Some customization settings on the face change the shape of a specified feature, while others give the option to increase or decrease the intensity. For things like hair and eye color, you scroll through a number of options.

From what we saw at Starfield Direct, there are at least 40 hair types, 13 hair colors, and 13 facial hair types, though it seems like there is a lot more to see given the space on the scroll options.

Background

Robots in disguise. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starfield Direct

When creating a character, players can choose a background to provide a backstory to their creation. This provides three starter skills and other benefits.

At this stage, there are 16 known Backgrounds to choose from in Starfield, with more potentially possible come the game’s official launch.

Traits

Still got love for the streets. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starfield Direct

Traits are optional in Starfield, with the ability to select up to three to further deepen your backstory. These provide both positive and negative benefits throughout your playthrough but can be changed.

Character traits can be customized in Starfield in the creation menu, giving players an impressive number of options to create a totally unique character.

