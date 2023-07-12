Starfield superfan assembles 1,000 pages of development history, lore, and analysis

In short:

Starfield fan creates 1,000 page, 84,000 word compendium

Dev interviews, trailer analysis, screenshots, you name it, it’s in it

Played every Bethesda games since Morrowind

A dedicated Starfield superfan has assembled over 1,000 pages to create an “Attempted Complete Starfield Compendium” that is chock-full of development history, game lore, and analysis. Everything you could possibly need to know is in here.

The Reddit user named Gokamo has created a document with over 84,000 words that track the entire journey of Starfield development and reveals so far, beginning with the initial announcement of the game five years ago.

Split into several chapters, the incredibly detailed document features information from every interview with developers, every piece of footage that has been released, and every screenshot fans have seen.

Explaining the reasons for undertaking this monumental task, Gokamo explained that he was left in awe of a strategy guide his father was gifted when Oblivion was released, a game that felt like “another world that truly existed.”

Gokamo has since played through all of Bethesda’s releases since Morrowmind, highlighting an “underlying formula” with the games that “makes them feel special,” and a Bethesda game in space “seemed like a wild, unrealistic dream.”

The guide is truly impressive and provides everything a budding Starfield fan could ever need to delve into the game, with everything from ships, romances, companions, and more covered.

Gokamo may still add to his ultimate compendium with details from the upcoming launch trailer and more but, naturally, does not expect his work to continue beyond the release of Starfield on Sep. 6.

By then, he will be enjoying a well-deserved vacation through the stars in the world of Starfield along with the rest of us.

