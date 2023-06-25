Starfield romance and companion options explained

The countdown to the fiercely-anticipated release of Starfield is on and, if you’re like me, you’re probably already thinking about the romance and companion options available.

Companions are a key part of the experience in Bethesda games, giving you friends to accompany you on your journey and help you meet your objectives—whether that be exploring the stars or building outposts on new planets.

For a select few, your relationship with companions can go further with full romance options, something experienced Bethesda players will have encountered previously.

Here’s everything you need to know about romance and companions in Starfield.

Starfield romance options explained

Sarah Morgan is one romance option in Starfield. Image via Bethesda

Bethesda games have offered romance options in the past and Starfield is bringing them back, leaving players able to find love among the stars.

Todd Howard revealed four romance options within the game in a June 21 interview with Kinda Funny Games, all of whom are part of the Constellation faction in Starfield.

These four companions will offer “more complex relationships” than any other previous Bethesda title, as it is possible to upset romantic partners in temporary ways rather than just permanent changes or the relationship breaking off completely.

Starfield’s four romance characters will have unique quest lines to complete, which is likely where romance options with them will be unlocked, though we don’t know how many of these quest lines you can have ongoing at the same time.

The game’s ESRB ratings suggest Starfield relationships will be sexual in nature, with it said the game has “suggestive material in the dialogue, and after sharing a bed with characters.”

While initial romance options appear to be limited, the game’s full support of modding makes it possible that Starfield’s dating scene could become even deeper.

Starfield companion options explained

You can have your very own stalker. Screenshot via Xbox Games Showcase on YouTube

A wealth of companions are set to be available in Starfield, who can explore planets with you, work as part of your crew on a ship, or be assigned to an outpost you have created on a planet.

Ranging from VASCO the robot to an adoring fan who may be familiar to long-term Bethesda fans, Starfield’s companion options look to be fully diverse—with each companion coming with their own perks.

On top of this, your actions will affect the relationship with a specific companion and whether they like or dislike you. We’ve also seen that your time with companions can be ended in creative ways, with the Starfield Direct trailer showing a gun drawn to the back of the adoring fan’s head.

While we don’t yet know how many companions you can have with you on your journey through the stars, the ability to have crew members assigned to specific ships or on specific outposts has been confirmed.

This means you will be able to have a different experience at a different outpost, with companions offering quests that can be completed to advance your relationship, and given specific roles to complete.

With the modding community given the opportunity to delve into Starfield further, these options are likely to expand further in the months and years ahead.

