Starfield adoring fan: The Oblivion meme cameo explained

Bethesda’s Starfield Direct on June 8 was jam-packed full of details on the upcoming RPG’s character customization, combat, and general gameplay, but the appearance of one familiar character has delighted some Elder Scrolls fans.

During a segment on Starfield character creation, lead animator Rick Vicens explained that players have the option to choose up to three traits for their character, which can impact gameplay in a number of ways. A trait called “Hero Worshipped” was shown, which sees a yellow-haired “adoring fan” showing up and jabbering at you incessantly about how much he loves you.

Those who have played The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion will likely find this annoying admirer familiar, as he is essentially a version of the adoring fan from Oblivion, who has become a fan-favorite meme over the years and one of the most notable NPCs of all time. So who is the adoring fan and why is everyone so excited about his cameo in Starfield? Read on to find out.

Who is the adoring fan in Oblivion?

Does it count as a murder if he walks off the cliff himself? Video by Bacon_ YouTube.

In Oblivion, the babbling teenage wood elf, with gravity-defying yellow hair and a terrifyingly obsessive grin on his face, approaches you after you defeat the Gray Prince, the Grand Champion of the Arena. This boot-licking super-fan asks if he can follow you. If you say, “yes,” he becomes your (very unhelpful) follower that simply won’t stop kissing your ass and is utterly useless in combat.

While you are able to simply say “no,” to the adoring fan when he first asks to follow you, and you’re able to tell him to beat it when he actually is following you, many Oblivion players have had somewhat of a different approach to the brown-nosing elf. Namely, killing and/or tormenting him in hilarious ways.

Whether it’s turning him into a sheep, causing him to walk in into a sea of lava, or (my favorite) knocking him off a cliff, players really love killing Oblivion’s adoring fan. Unfortunately, however, the enthusiastic elf can respawn. So, if you really want rid of him, you need to simply ask him to leave. He will hang out outside the Arena for you to pick up again if you want some target practice later though.

Who is the adoring fan in Starfield and what does he do?

Starfield traits come with advantages and disadvantages. Screenshot via Xbox YouTube

Whether you love him or hate him, the adoring fan will be making an appearance in Starfield. But, only if you want him to. Our annoying friend has had a revamp for Bethesda’s space RPG and will appear for those who select the optional “Hero Worshipped” trait.

If you do select this trait, then expect the excitable fanboy to randomly appear throughout the game and also join your ship’s crew. On the plus side, however, he will also give you gifts. The question is whether or not the gifts are actually worth his incessant chattering.

It’s not been confirmed whether or not you can change your traits after you’ve set them but, if you do choose to be worshiped, then it looks, at least from the trailer, like you can still kill the blond menace.

Who is the adoring fan voice actor in Starfield?

The adoring fan will bring you gifts if you can put up with his incessant chatter. Screenshot via Xbox YouTube

The adoring fan in Oblivion was voiced by Craig Sechler, who has lent his voice to a number of Bethesda titles including Fallout 3 and Skyrim. From the footage we’ve seen, it sounds like Sechler is returning to voice the adoring fan once again in Starfield.

