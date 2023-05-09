You can have out-of-this-world sex in Starfield

As Starfield’s September 6 premiere looms closer, it’s no surprise more and more details about the game are also seeing daylight. According to the latest information, players will be able to get all romantic and dirty in the game.

The newest ESRB ratings suggest players will be able to enter sexual and romantic interactions with other characters in Starfield, according to PCGamesN, (via TheGamer). The game is said to have “suggestive material in the dialogue, and after sharing a bed with characters.”

When it comes to romantic dialogue in video game history, it was often boring and cringy. And while this time it looks like it might be the latter as well, it should at least make you smile and crack up.

Some examples of the reported romantic lines in Starfield include “life is a sexually transmitted disease that’s a hundred percent fatal,” and our personal favorite, “I’m all for getting a little wild, but next time let’s try it without the jetpacks.” Oh, did we mention you can also do it with jetpacks on? That’s surely a stellar experience.

So far, the ESRB ratings point to the game only having sexual dialogue in it, meaning players probably won’t see characters jump in their jetpacks and fly off to spread the ever-dangerous disease called life. The dialogue will most likely proceed to a black screen of some sort, and judging by the history of certain games, it’s probably for the best.

Although the modders will surely have plenty of nasty ideas to tweak Starfield’s gameplay, like they did numerous times with previous Bethesda titles. You can count on few things in life bar death and taxes, but sex and child-killing mods in Bethesda games are a certainty.

With Starfield’s release being just four months away, additional spicy information is surely on its way. Expect to learn more next month with Bethesda hosting a themed direct on June 11.