Will Starfield be on PS5?

Starfield is a single-player science fiction RPG from Bethesda Games releasing sometime in 2023. Coming from the studio behind beloved game series such as Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, Starfield stands to be the studio’s first original IP in over two decades.

Despite its famously lengthy development cycle, there have been relatively few details shared about Starfield. Currently, we know that Starfield boasts over 1,000 planets to explore, various factions that players can align themselves with, and an immersive single-player experience.

From interviews given by Todd Howard, Starfield appears to be Bethesda’s most ambitious project yet, supposedly surpassing all of the studio’s previous single-player RPGs in size and scope. Still potentially far out from Starfield’s release date, players have plenty of questions to grapple with. Among the most asked questions is which platforms Starfield will be available on.

Can you play Starfield on PlayStation?

Starfield will likely not be playable on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Back in September 2020, Microsoft purchased Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax Media, for $7.5 million. This acquisition of Bethesda likely means that we will not see any Bethesda games on anything other than PC or Xbox anytime soon.

Prior to Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, the long-time game developers were also a multi-platform publisher that released its most popular titles across nearly every console imaginable. Some Bethesda titles, such as Deathloop, still released on PlayStation as well as Xbox. Such will unfortunately not be the case for Starfield.

Multiple members from both Bethesda and Microsoft have clearly stated that Starfield only intends to release on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Bethesda director and executive producer Todd Howard even stated in an interview with The Telegraph how this exclusivity stands to benefit the final product.

Though we are still unsure of when exactly players can expect Starfield to launch, the platforms that the highly anticipated RPG will land on are abundantly clear.