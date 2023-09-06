Full Starfield companion tier list

It’s a vast universe out there in Starfield, and you don’t have to explore it alone. Unfortunately, you can only choose one companion to take into the field with you, so you might need a ranking of companions, or even a tier list.

After spending time with every companion in the game, I’ve compiled a ranked list to answer this question for you and help get a sense of the options. Keep in mind that these rankings may vary depending on what you value in a companion, and you may inexplicably end up thinking Sarah is the best for some unfathomable reason.

All Starfield companions ranked from worst to best

This may help you narrow down who to take along with you on your adventures and who to relegate to benchwarming duty on your ship.

7) Generic Companions

I don’t know where Mickey came from, but I don’t want him anywhere near me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, all of them. These guys exist as Todd’s justification for marketing the game as having over 20 companions, but in reality they’re essentially just another iteration of Skyrim‘s hirelings. They can be found all over the Settled Systems and hired for an exorbitant price of 18,000 credits, but rarely do they possess the skills that justify the price tag.

Add that to the fact that they have maybe ten unique lines of dialogue each, no affinity system, and no way to meaningfully interact with them beyond using them as a meat shield, and they’re quickly outclassed by literally every other option. They do get points for being mostly cool with murder, though. You think Mickey Caviar cares about your war crimes? Look in his eyes. That’s a man who’s given up his soul a long, long time ago.

6) Sarah Morgan

Sarah Snoregan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the de facto leader of Constellation, Sarah Morgan is idealistic, curious, adventurous… and really, really boring. She’s a total wet blanket built for lawful good characters, which means that if you so much as think about stealing something you’re soon going to have “Sarah disliked that” burned into the upper right corner of your screen. She just looks like the kind of person who would bring unseasoned potato salad to a potluck and then scream into her pillow later when no one touches it. No, Sarah, I don’t want to watch Gilligan’s Island with you right now.

5) Adoring Fan

Completely insufferable, and still better than Sarah. Screenshot via Xbox YouTube

By Azura, by Azura, by Azura! I know, you didn’t expect to see this guy beating anyone out, especially not the woman literally on the cover of the game, but at least Mr. Fan has a personality. Even if that personality revolves around you and worshipping everything you do. You can get him for free, even, and he’s too blinded by his devotion to you to cast judgement on you for your actions, making him an extremely worthy companion for the early game if you can look past his incessant dialogue.

Plus, if I’m honest, he really helps the ol’ self-esteem.

4) Barrett

Get ready for some jokes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barret’s a cool guy, but all the quips eventually wore on me. As the first member of Constellation you meet, he makes a strong first impression early on by giving you, a complete stranger, his ship and robot for next to no reason and willingly resigns himself to working a dangerous mining job until you come back to get him 20 hours of gameplay later.

That’s just the kind of guy he is: Barrett is the wacky choice; an eccentric scientist who’ll do what he needs to to get the job done. The act does start to wear thin after a while, though, and it may be best to keep him on your ship as opposed to the field for the benefits of his maxed Starship Engineering skill. You don’t always have to be on all the time, Barrett.

3) Vasco

Good robot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ah, yes, Vasco: The Dogmeat of space. Vasco is the optimal choice for players who want a companion that truly does not care. Kill a guy, take the clothes off his corpse, wear them to defraud his family out of their last few credits? Vasco’s got your back all the way.

He’s the true neutral of this list, and can even say your name, much like Codsworth in Fallout 4, but he gets points taken off for his inexplicable love of wedging his big rectangular robot body right into your line of fire every single time without fail. I’m trying to shoot the bad guys here, Vasco! Go work on your jokes or something.

2) Sam Coe

Cool, calm, great hat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sam Coe is a bona fide space cowboy, which is probably the coolest possible combination of two words in the entire English language. His voice is also smooth as butter, his skills make him a great all-rounder, and if that’s not enough, he moves his daughter into your ship if you recruit him, injecting far more life into your crew dynamic. Unfortunately, you can’t take ten-year-old Cora Coe into the field with you—I think it’d be a good strategy, given that this is a Bethesda game and children are invincible warriors in this universe as a result, but no, you’re forced to bend the knee to “responsible parenting” instead.

1) Andreja

The cream of the crop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In all honesty, Andreja being the only companion with a maxed-out Stealth perk rockets her to the top of this list. No more will you have someone stepping all over your toes and alerting guards when you’re just trying to get through through the Ryujin questline in peace. Andreja also has a more complicated backstory than the other companions that I personally found the most compelling of the bunch and stands out in a galaxy full of optimistic idealogues—plus, her personal quest hints at a potential direction Bethesda could go in with a Starfield sequel, should the studio release one in the next 20 years.

If you want someone who’ll stay out of your way, give your ship weapons a boost, and not complain when you pickpocket a few credits off some sucker, Andreja is the way to go.

