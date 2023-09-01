Starfield: All names that Vasco can say

Starfield is a Bethesda game in every sense of the word—open world, quirky NPCs, charming companions, and a non-voiced player character. However, other characters can say your name, provided you choose a name that isn’t too out-there.

Vasco is a robot companion that you will automatically unlock by completing the game’s intro. Don’t worry, you literally can’t miss it. Though robot by technicality, Vasco is anything but in personality—he is extremely charming and will make all sorts of funny remarks as you explore the vast universe of Starfield.

We’ve known for a while that your name would be said by certain NPCs so long as you chose a certain name, but now we actually know which names can be said, and there are plenty. If you choose a name that Vasco cannot say, the robot companion will simply refer to your character as Captain.

List of names that Vasco can say in Starfield

Thanks to a tech-savvy redditor, we didn’t have to test out every possible name. It’s a good thing too, because Vasco can say a ton of names. The full list has been uncovered from the game’s code, and it should come as no surprise (this is Bethesda, after all) that in addition to normal names, Vasco can pronounce some ridiculous ones, and some very profane ones.

In Starfield, you can change your name (and appearance) at any time, so if after reading this list you decide you want to hear Vasco say one of the many hilarious options, you won’t have to make a new character for that. Similarly, you won’t be stuck with an absurd name for your whole playthrough just because you wanted a good laugh at level two. Thanks, Bethesda.

Names beginning with A:

aaliyah • aaron • abigail • abram • abrams • adalyn • adam • adams • addison • adeline • adrian • ahn • aideen • aiden • akira • al • alaina • alan • alana • aldrin • alex • alexander • alexandra • alexis • alice • alison • allen • allison • altman • alyssa • amanda • amelia • ana • andersen • anderson • andonov • andrew • andy • angel • angela • anna • annabelle • anthony • archer • aria • arianna • armstrong • ash • asher • ashford • ashley • asimov • aspen • assface • atkins • atkinson • atom • atomic • atticus • aubrey • aubuchon • audrey • austin • autumn • ava • avery

Names beginning with B:

bacon • badass • bailey • baker • banner • bannerman • bannion • barnes • baron • barron • barry • bash • bastard • battosai • battuta • batty • baudoin • becker • bell • bella • ben • benjamin • bennell • bennett • bentley • berry • bert • bery • bill • billie • billy • bilodeau • black • blaise • blake • blaze • bo • bob • bobbi • bobbie • bobby • bond • boob • boobie • boobies • boom • boston • bouman • bowman • bradley • brandon • braun • brayden • brenna • brian • briana • brick • brigner • brock • brodie • brody • brooklyn • brooks • browder • brown • browne • bruce • bryan • bryant • bryn • buffy • bulger • bull • burcham • burgess • burke • burt • butch • butler • buzz

Names beginning with C:

caden • cal • caleb • callaghan • callie • camden • cameron • camilla • campbell • capable • captain • cara • carey • carissa • carnow • carofano • caroline • carson • carter • carver • casey • casserly • castle • catherine • cazz • cerkez • cha • chapin • chappy • charles • charley • charlie • charlotte • chase • cheng • cherise • cherry • cherrybomb • chloe • chopper • chris • christian • christiane • christopher • church • claire • clara • clark • clarke • claw • clemens • clunk • cobb • cobra • cock • cockerham • coffman • cole • colin • collins • colton • combs • conall • connor • cook • cooke • cooper • corey • cormac • corman • cornelius • cornett • corri • corrie • corrine • corvo • corwin • cory • cosgrove • courtenay • cox • coyle • craig • crash • cruz • cullen • cummings • curt • cynthia

Names beginning with D:

d.j. • dag • damien • dan • dane • danger • daniel • daniels • danny • darrel • darren • darryl • daryl • dave • david • davis • dawson • deag • death • deb • debb • debbie • deborah • debra • deckard • declan • deitrick • deitsch • dell • denis • dennis • denton • deschain • desousa • deth • dexter • diana • diane • diangelo • dianne • diaz • dick • dimaggio • dinolt • dj • django • dom • domics • dominguez • dominic • don • donald • dong • dongjun • donnie • donny • dorothy • doug • douglas • dragon • draper • dulany • dutch • duval • duvall • dylan

Names beginning with E:

eagle • east • ed • eddie • eddy • edwards • elaine • elena • eli • eliana • elias • elijah • elisabeth • elizabeth • ella • ellie • elliot • elliott • emil • emile • emily • emma • erectus • eric • erik • erikson • erin • ernest • ernie • eschenbacher • estevanico • ethan • eugene • evan • evans • eve • evelyn • everdeen • everett

Names beginning with F:

fain • felipe • ferret • fifi • finn • finster • fiona • fisher • flag • flagg • flash • flores • flynn • foster • fox • fragile • francis • franke • frederic • freeman • fronteau • frost • fuck • fucker • fuckface • furiosa • fury

Names beginning with G:

gabriel • gabriella • gagarin • garcia • gardiner • gary • gavin • gene • genevieve • geoffrey • george • georgia • germano • gerry • gianna • gil • glen • gomez • gonzalez • goose • gordon • graber • grace • grant • gravato • gray • grayson • greco • green • greene • grey • griffin • gryphon • gutierrez • guy

Names beginning with H:

hackman • hailey • hall • ham • hamilton • hamm • hammer • hammett • hamrick • han • hannah • hans • harden • hardi • harold • harper • harris • harry • haschart • hasenbuhler • hastings • hawk • hawke • hazel • he • henning • henry • herbert • hicks • hill • hines • holly • holmes • hook • hopgood • houle • house • howard • howell • hudson • hughes • humongous • humungus • hyun

Names beginning with I:

ian • ibn • ilya • imperator • indiana • indy • isaac • isabella • isabelle • isaiah • ist • istvan

Names beginning with J:

j.p. • jack • jackson • jacob • jag • jake • james • jangjoon • jasmine • jason • jay • jayce • jayden • jeff • jeffery • jemison • jen • jenkins • jennifer • jeremiah • jeremy • jerry • jerusalem • jess • jessica • jessie • jet • jim • jimmy • joan • joe • joel • joey • john • johnson • jon • jonathan • jones • jonpaul • jordan • jordyn • joseph • josh • joshua • josiah • jp • juan • julia • julian • juliana • justin

Names beginning with K:

kaela • kaelyn • kaitlyn • kal • kalel • kal-el • kaneda • karlie • kate • katharine • katherine • katie • katniss • kauffman • kayla • kaylee • keira • kelley • kelly • kelvin • ken • kennedy • kenshin • kevin • kim • king • kirk • knight • krietz • kris • kristine • kuhlmann • kurt • kylie

Names beginning with L:

lafferty • lamb • lamprecht • lance • landon • lane • laura • lauren • layla • lea • leah • lederer • lee • leia • leif • leo • leon • leslie • levi • lewis • li • liam • lila • liliana • lillian • lily • lincoln • linda • lionheart • lipari • liz • locke • logan • london • loner • long • lopez • losi • lucas • luce • lucy • luke • lundin • lupe • lynda

Names beginning with M:

maam • mackay • mackenzie • macklin • madeleine • madelyn • madison • mae • makayla • mal • malcolm • mamba • mandi • mandy • marc • marco • marcus • margaret • marge • margie • maria • marie • marji • marjorie • mark • marko • markus • marlowe • marsden • martel • martin • martinez • marty • mary • mason • mat • mateo • matt • matthew • matty • max • maya • mccoy • mcdyer • mcfly • mckay • mcpherson • meagan • means • megan • meister • melody • merriam • mia • micah • michael • michonne • miguel • mikami • mike • mila • miles • miller • mitchell • mohammed • molly • monster • montana • moore • morales • morgan • morgue • morpheus • morris • muck • mudguts • mueller • muhammad • mulder • muldoon • murphy • myers

Names beginning with N:

nadia • nancy • nanes • nanni • nardone • nasty • natalia • natalie • natasha • nate • nathan • nathaniel • nazarov • neal • neary • nelson • neo • nesmith • neville • nguyen • nicholas • nico • nipple • noah • nogueira • nolan • noonan • noqueira • nora • norm • norman • north • northup • nourmohammadi • nuclear • nuke • nyhart

Names beginning with O:

olds • oliver • olivia • ollie • olsen • olson • optical • orgasmo • orin • orion • ortiz • owen • owens

Names beginning with P:

pagliarulo • palmer • paris • parker • parson • pat • patrick • patty • paul • pely • pendleton • penelope • perez • perry • pete • peter • peterson • peyton • phil • philip • phillips • picard • pickett • pierce • plissken • powell • preacher • price • priest • prince • princess • psycho • puma • python

Names beginning with Q:

qin • quartermain • quatermass • queen • quinn

Names beginning with R:

rabil • raed • raf • rafael • ramirez • ramsey • randal • randall • rankin • rapp • ray • raymond • reagan • red • reed • reese • reidicus • reische • rex • reyes • reynolds • ric • ricardo • richard • richards • richardson • rick • ricky • rictus • riddick • ride • riley • ripley • river • rivera • rob • robb • robert • roberts • robinson • rock • rockatansky • rocky • rodriguez • rodriquez • roger • rogers • roland • roman • romanov • romanova • romero • ron • ronald • ronny • rook • rosa • rose • ross • roy • ruby • russell • ryan

Names beginning with S:

sacagewea • sadie • sage • sally • salvatore • sam • samantha • sammie • sammy • samuel • sanchez • sanders • sandra • sanjuro • sara • sarah • sarse • savannah • sawyer • scarlett • schaefer • scharf • schreiber • schroeder • scott • scully • sears • sebastian • selena • serena • seth • sex • sexy • shane • shannon • shanon • shaun • shawn • shen • shinji • shrike • sidney • singer • sir • skyler • slaughter • slinger • slit • smirnova • smith • snake • snow • solo • solomon • sophia • sophie • south • southie • spade • speer • spider • spike • splendid • spring • springsteen • stark • stef • stella • steph • stephanie • stephen • sterling • steve • steven • steward • stewart • stone • stratton • struthers • stuart • sullivan • summer • sunshine • sweetpea • sydney

Names beginning with T:

takahashi • tallahassee • tardif • taylor • teare • ted • teddy • teitel • tereshkova • tesla • tetsuo • texas • thom • thomas • thompson • thorn • thorne • tiana • tim • timmy • timothy • tit • tittie • titties • toadie • toast • todd • toecutter • tom • tommy • tonon • tony • torres • tracey • tracy • treadway • trinity • tristan • tuck • turner • tyler

Names beginning with U:

unbreakable • utting

Names beginning with V:

valenti • valentina • valentine • valkyrie • vargas • vash • vaughan • vaughn • venkman • vic • vicens • victoria • violet • vivian

Names beginning with W:

wagner • walker • walton • wanderer • ward • washington • watson • watts • wayne • webb • wells • wes • west • weyland • wez • white • whitey • wikus • will • willem • william • williams • willy • wilson • winter • wisnewski • wood • woodward • wright • wyatt

Names beginning with X:

xavier

Names beginning with Y:

yan • yeasting • yojimbo • yorick • young • yuri • yutani

Names beginning with Z:

zachary • zdana • zed • zenith • zetta • zheng • ziggy • zip • zoe

“The Homies” -Colorized. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As many have pointed out on the original reddit post by u/andy24olivera, it is half shocking and half hilarious how so many common names are missing from the list, and so many completely absurd ones are included. Of course, you can’t include every name; there are simply too many out there.

That said, I would love to know just how the conversation went down that led to “Toecutter” being a name that Velco can say, while “Nick” is not. Who in Bethesda Studios was fighting so hard for Toecutter? I demand answers.

