So, you’ve reached the point in your blossoming Starfield relationship where you finally want to tie the knot—congratulations! Thankfully, getting married to your virtual, significant other in Starfield is certainly possible.

There comes a time in a person’s life when they’ve saved enough of their hard-earned cash to celebrate their love with that special someone. This joyous and momentous occasion will be something you’ll remember for the rest of your Starfield life and maybe even some years into your real life too.

In games like Habbo Hotel and Skyrim years prior, gamers had the ability to get married or simulate a marriage ceremony—Starfield is no different.

Who can you marry in Starfield?

There are only a small number of romanceable characters in Starfield. So if you see a cute guard giving you looks as they wander the perimeter, they’re likely not interested, they just don’t trust you.

While an ever-expanding universe may give the illusion of many fish in the space sea, you might disappointed to find out barely anyone is keen. You can only romance four characters in the confines of the entire Starfield galaxy.

These people include:

Sarah Morgan

Barrett

Same Coe

Andreja

Hopefully, at least one of these hunks tickles your fancy.

How to get married in Starfield

Like most commitments, they take some time to get off the ground. You’ll have to put in the hours and go the extra mile to make characters like Sarah Morgan smile.

Another thing to note is, you won’t be able to hit up any other characters while you’re already pursuing someone. Certain characters like particular choices you’re presented with, e.g. Sarah loves it when you’re a good person and Andreja fancies thievery.

To start, simply keep the character by your side at all times, as I’m sure they already desire to. As you build your relationship, you’ll be presented with options to flirt—and you should.

Eventually, you’ll get to the point where you can select the Romance dialogue, and later you’ll be prompted with the Commitment option.

Missions for getting married in Starfield

Complete these missions and soon you’ll be married to one of the four mentioned below.

Sarah Morgan

This is Sarah, talk to her. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

The Old Neighbourhood quest (be good following this quest and flirt like no tomorrow).

In Memoriam quest and choose the romance dialogue at the end (eventually you’ll get the commitment prompt).

Then you’ll be able to complete the Commitment: Sarah quest.

Barrett

Maybe Barrett is your pick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Back to Vectera quest (be good following this mission and flirt).

Breach of Contract quest and choose the romance dialogue at the end.

Complete the Commitment: Barrett quest to tie the knot.

Sam Coe

Sam has a cool hat. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

The Empty Nest quest (be nice to everyone and try not to fight with a side of flirting).

Listen to your Hart quest and romance at the end.

Complete Commitment: Sam Coe quest to marry him.

Andreja

Bit risky, but could be fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Into the Unknown quest (steal, fight, flirt, and embody House Va’Ruun).

Divided Loyalties quest and romance at the end.

Complete Commitment: Andreja quest to get married to Andreja.

Make sure you’re continually romancing and flirting with whomever you choose.

