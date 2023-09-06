In Bethesda’s galaxy-spanning RPG Starfield, you’ll be able to put yourself out on a limb and see if certain characters are down for a fling. Sam Coe is one of the very few characters you can romance in Starfield, and he’s one you can take home to your parents.

To make the rootinest, tootinest, space cowboy swoon, you’ll have to complete a selection of steps, all dedicated to convincing him to fall in love with you. Love is not a game, but Starfield is so let’s have some fun.

If you’re looking to dip your toes into the other relationships you can form before tying the knot with the one-and-only Sam Coe, you might be surprised to learn there are only three other dateable companions. They include:

How to romance Sam Coe in Starfield

How can you not love that hat? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re ready to hang up your dating spurs and settle down with Sam Coe, you’ve come to the right saloon. You’ll have to maintain a friendly relationship with Sam to begin the process.

This includes not participating in any unnecessary fights or stealing. Essentially, be a good human being and you’ll be fine. To romance Sam Coe, you’ll have to:

Complete the Empty Nest quest (this means no fighting or stealing, and a whole lot of flirting)

(this means no fighting or stealing, and a whole lot of flirting) Complete the Listen to your Hart quest and you’ll be prompted with the “Romance” dialogue option at the end

If you’re looking to make this a permanent commitment, you’ll have to complete the Commitment: Sam Coe quest in order to marry him.

As for the other potential matches in the Starfield galaxy, there are other missions to complete. Each character has their own personal criteria that you have to match, with some requiring some darker choices than others.

Now, you can divorce your partner if so choose. All you have to do is break their heart and tell them you’re not happy in the relationship anymore. This will prompt them to spend some time by themselves, but they won’t want to be romanced again.

