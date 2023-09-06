Can you romance more than one companion in Starfield?

In Starfield, the universe is vast and choices are many. Players align with factions, decide the fate of other characters in missions, and more. However, one of the most significant decisions is selecting a companion to turn into a romantic interest.

You can romance four companions—Andreja, Barrett, Sam Coe, and Sarah Morgan. For some, this choice holds great importance and can shape their entire experience. But can you romance more than one?

Is it possible to romance more than one companion in Starfield?

In Starfield, navigating romance is as intricate as the universe. While you can’t be in multiple romantic relationships at once, how deep you are into one relationship can affect your options.

Are you and a companion just starting out? Maybe you’re travel buddies, new friends, or just sharing some early flirts. In these stages, you’ve got the freedom to see if there’s a spark with others. But, once you’ve made a serious commitment, like marriage, switching lanes isn’t straightforward. Your partner won’t be shy about sharing their feelings if you try to romance someone else.

Sarah Morgan is one of four romanceable characters in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Starfield pushes players to think about these choices. Relationships aren’t just side quests. They’re meaningful interactions that can shape your story.

And if things aren’t working out, you can end your relationship with one another and pursue a new romance with another. So, you technically can have multiple romances in one playthrough, but it’s one deep relationship at a time.

To achieve the highest level of connection with a companion in Starfield, it’s essential to understand their likes and dislikes. Making decisions that resonate with their values will strengthen your bond. A

lso, don’t forget to embark on quests together and interact with them regularly.

