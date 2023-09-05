How to reach max relationship level with a companion in Starfield

You don’t have to be alone in Starfield’s gigantic universe. Throughout your space adventures, you’ll come across many companions who you can recruit and build relationships with.

Companions in Starfield aren’t only NPCs since they’ll also judge and evaluate your actions. These two mechanics will be the core of improving relationships in Starfield and eventually reaching max relationship level with a companion.

How to improve to max relationship level with a companion in Starfield

Starfield companions have their own personalities and they will react to your decisions based on their characteristics. If you’re looking to increase your companion affinity and build a positive relationship with a certain companion in Starfield, here’s what you can do.

Know your companion and learn about their personality. While making decisions near them, be considerate of their personality. For example, if a companion values honesty, you should never lie around them as that will damage your relationship with them. Complete quests with your companions and have conversations with them, while prioritizing their values.

If you make decisions that a companion approves, you’ll be notified of the approval via such notifications. Screenshot by Dot Esports If you continue to make positive decisions around a companion, their affinity level will increase and so will your relationship with them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll know if you’re making the right decision via the relationship notifications that will appear on the top right corner of your screen in Starfield. If a companion likes or loves your actions/decisions, your relationship with them in Starfield will improve and you’ll slowly work your way toward achieving maximum relationship level status with a companion in Starfield.

If you start making negative decisions around a companion, their approval of you will decrease, and you’ll start damaging your relationship with them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Increasing your affinity with a Starfield companion and maxing out your relationship level will also pave the way for romance options. All characters you can romance in Starfield will require you to be in a positive relationship with them, so we recommend not angering companions who you’re looking to max out relationships with.

