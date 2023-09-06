All Starfield Bounty Kiosk locations

Engaging in mischief in Starfield? Whether it’s theft, smuggling, or causing harm, you might find a bounty on your name.

Don’t let that weigh you down. The universe offers a few self-service bounty kiosks. Just visit one, clear your record, and continue your cosmic adventure with a clean slate.

There’s no need to journey back to where you earned that bounty, either. At every self-service kiosk, you can view all the bounties against your name and the credits to clear them. Sure, it might cost a tad more than settling them, but convenience has its price, and it’s better than being jailed. Just make sure you know where to find these kiosks.

All Bounty Kiosk locations in Starfield

In Starfield, I’ve discovered seven bounty kiosks so far. Many are tucked away in bars within major cities and settlements. One is stationed on a space platform, and there’s even an option to construct one.

All bounty kiosks have a consistent design, mirroring the look of a traditional ATM. This standardized appearance makes them easy to spot, whether in a bustling city or a remote outpost.

Location Description Akila City Situated in Akila City’s Hitching Post Bar on the planet Akila within the Cheyenne star system, the kiosk is conveniently positioned to the right as you enter the main doorway. Cydonia You’ll find the kiosk in Cydonia’s Broken Spear Bar on Mars, part of the Sol star system. As you step through the main entrance, you’ll see it to your left. Hopetown Nestled in Hopetown’s Pit Stop Bar on Polvo within the Valo star system, the kiosk awaits your visit. Upon entering, look to your left, just beside the bar service desk. Neon Situated in Neon’s Astral Lounge on Volii Alpha, part of the Volii star system, this kiosk is at the end of the city main thoroughfare, towards the centre. Once inside, look to the right-hand side to spot it. New Atlantis The Viewport Bar in New Atlantis on Jemsion, within the Alpha Centauri star system, houses the kiosk. Head to the back corner of the bar, and you’ll find it nestled there. Outpost To create a bounty kiosk in your Outpost, enter Build Mode and head to the Miscellaneous section. You’ll need four Aluminum, two Beryllium, and a pair of Zero Wire. Trident Luxury Lines Space Station The kiosk can be found on the Trident Luxury Lines Space Station, which orbits Akila in the Cheyenne star system. After undocking from your spaceship, you’ll spot it nearby.

