How to remove a bounty in Starfield

If you commit a crime against one of the factions that control the Settled Systems in Starfield, big or small, you will acquire a bounty that you’ll want to get rid of before finding yourself in a jail cell or altercation with the offended faction.
Clearing a bounty in Starfield is a relatively simple task, given you have credits to do so. Still, there are some facets to this gameplay mechanic that you should know before attempting to exonerate yourself of a crime. If you are trying to clear a bounty in Starfield, here’s what you will need to do.
Clearing bounties in Starfield, explained
To remove a bounty that you have gained with any major faction in Starfield, you need to visit a Trackers Alliance Self-Service Bounty Clearance Kiosk. These can be found in almost every major city. The most convenient Bounty Clearance Kiosk I have found can be located in the Astral Lounge in the city of Neon, on the planet Volii Alpha.
Aside from this location, other Bounty Clearance Kiosks can be found at the following spots:
- The Broken Spear, Cydonia
- Viewpoint, New Atlantis
Before you go to one of these kiosks, you should note that you cannot clear a bounty if you are on a planet controlled by the faction you are currently wanted in. For example, if you have a bounty in Freestar Collective space, you will need to go to a United Colonies-controlled planet to clear the bounty on your head.
Depending on the severity of your crimes, you can pay anything from a minor 600 credit fee to a bankrupting 100,000 credits. If you are apprehended by authorities immediately after committing a crime, you might face jail time instead of a bounty, or even a harsh fine. Of course, since this is a Bethesda game, you could also resist arrest and make your situation much, much worse.