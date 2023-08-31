How to remove a bounty in Starfield

If you commit a crime against one of the factions that control the Settled Systems in Starfield, big or small, you will acquire a bounty that you’ll want to get rid of before finding yourself in a jail cell or altercation with the offended faction.

Clearing a bounty in Starfield is a relatively simple task, given you have credits to do so. Still, there are some facets to this gameplay mechanic that you should know before attempting to exonerate yourself of a crime. If you are trying to clear a bounty in Starfield, here’s what you will need to do.

Clearing bounties in Starfield, explained

To remove a bounty that you have gained with any major faction in Starfield, you need to visit a Trackers Alliance Self-Service Bounty Clearance Kiosk. These can be found in almost every major city. The most convenient Bounty Clearance Kiosk I have found can be located in the Astral Lounge in the city of Neon, on the planet Volii Alpha.

If you have a high bounty, you will need to cough up some serious credits | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aside from this location, other Bounty Clearance Kiosks can be found at the following spots:

The Broken Spear, Cydonia

Viewpoint, New Atlantis

Related: How to auto-persuade in Starfield

Before you go to one of these kiosks, you should note that you cannot clear a bounty if you are on a planet controlled by the faction you are currently wanted in. For example, if you have a bounty in Freestar Collective space, you will need to go to a United Colonies-controlled planet to clear the bounty on your head.

Depending on the severity of your crimes, you can pay anything from a minor 600 credit fee to a bankrupting 100,000 credits. If you are apprehended by authorities immediately after committing a crime, you might face jail time instead of a bounty, or even a harsh fine. Of course, since this is a Bethesda game, you could also resist arrest and make your situation much, much worse.

About the author