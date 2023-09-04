How to romance Sarah Morgan in Starfield

If you are aiming for some romance in Starfield, you have plenty of options to choose from. Sarah Morgan is one of the first companions that you will meet as you play through the game. If you’d like to do more than just murder space pirates together, you’ll need to work on a couple of things.

How to romance Sarah Morgan

To romance Sarah Morgan, you will need to perform acts that build positive affinity with her, interact with her regularly to ask personal questions, flirt with her when the option appears, and then complete her main mission after learning all about her past.

Developing relationships with characters in Starfield boils down to an affinity system. Characters will have things they like and dislike. Do more of the former than the latter, and you are on your way to some potential romance. Now, that is not to say that you cannot do things that characters don’t like. You just cannot do them while that character is with you.

For Sarah Morgan, she pretty much likes things to be by the book and is all in on both Constellation and their overall goal. Anytime you have the option to show some curiosity, make sure you do that, and try to avoid any kind of nefarious stuff when she is around. For example, she will not be a fan of blackmailing someone like Governor Hurst. She also believes that people who break the law or mistreat others should face some consequence, so if you side with criminals and let them off the hook, she won’t like that either. That said, she also prefers to avoid violence and conflict where possible, so investing points in social skills like Persuade is not a bad idea at all.

Getting personal

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you have the opportunity, make sure you opt to ask Sarah some personal questions. This is when you will learn all about her time as a Captain in the UC Navy, where she commanded a ship called the Dauntless. Sadly, the ship would go down with all souls, and as far as she knows, only Sarah would survive.

Eventually, Sarah will ask you to go with her to visit her old commander in the Navy, generating a mission called In Memoriam. It’s reasonably straightforward and involves heading to a planet called Cassiopeia I to visit the place where Sarah survived after the crash. Then, you will need to go on a bit of a trek, where you will need to gather some dog tags. There are some cool story beats here that I don’t want to spoil.

Remember it is important to take every “Flirt” dialogue option that appears, and when the “Commitment” option finally appears after you return to the Lodge from Cassiopeia, make sure to take it. This will happen when you visit the Waterfall Promenade with Sara. And that will be it; you will be able to start the rest of your in-game life with a new partner to experience all the adventures with.

