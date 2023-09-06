How to romance Barrett in Starfield 

Starfield only lets you chat up a few of its cast members, but the charming individuals you can romance are very interesting, including Barrett.

If you’re not looking to get tied down, fear not. You’ll be able to spread your wings and find your special someone in Starfield. Barrett is among the four potential candidates for you in Starfield. Sarah Morgan, Andreja, and Sam Coe are your only other options, despite the sheer amount of different planets in the universe.

Barrett is one of the characters you meet early. He gives you a ship in the initial stages of the story and then, fortunately for you, returns later.

Romancing Barrett in the Starfield story

Barrett can be romanced by completing a series of missions and remember, he’s a fan of the more sensible space explorer. So make sure you’re not stealing, fighting, or being a troublemaker and you’ll have a good shot at tying the knot with Barrett.

To romance Barrett, you’ll have to:

Complete the Back to Vectera quest story .

. Ensure you’re not fighting unnecessary battles, do not steal, and show commitment to the Constellation .

. Accept prompts in your dialogue giving you the option to Flirt (choose those).

(choose those). Complete the Breach of Contract quest , which you’ll only get when working with Barrett.

, which you’ll only get when working with Barrett. Take the option to Romance Barrett.

If you’re looking to go one step further and show how much Barrett really means to you, it’s time to get married. From here you’ll have to continue being in Barrett’s good books. Then you’ll have to complete the Commitment: Barrett questline to get married to the space adventurer and lock him down for the rest of your playthrough.

