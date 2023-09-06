How to romance Andreja in Starfield

In the vast Settled Systems of Starfield, it’s rumored that you can find anything—maybe even love.

If you’ve found yourself smitten with Andreja, the mysterious new recruit of Constellation, you’re in luck: Play your cards right and you may just be able to romance her. All four of the core (human) companions you can recruit have their own likes, dislikes, and romance options, but Andreja has rapidly become popular among fans for her more layered backstory and her acceptance of certain shadier tactics that the rest of Constellation frowns upon.

Fortunately for a star-bound bachelor (or bachelorette; every romanceable companion is open to anyone) like yourself, love in Starfield isn’t exactly difficult. It is a time commitment, however, and you should keep a few important things in mind all the same.

Starfield: Andreja’s affinity and romance, explained

The first step to romancing Andreja is actually picking her up. Like all of your core Constellation companions, you’ll encounter Andreja naturally as you progress through Starfield’s main quest. More specifically, she’ll appear at a randomly generated location in the quest Into the Unknown to help you track down a few more Artifacts in the collection. You’ll find her over the dead body of a House Va’ruun Zealot, which will certainly raise far more questions than she’s willing to answer.

At the end of Into the Unknown, you’ll be given the chance to take Andreja on permanently, both as part of your crew and as a terrestrial adventuring companion. Romance or not, her stats alone should make her a mainstay in your party: Her maxed Stealth skill will ensure she’s not setting off traps or blundering into enemy fire, and she also gives your ship’s weapon systems a healthy boost.

Now that Andreja is by your side, it’s time to actually make her like you. While the other members of Constellation are, to put it bluntly, lawful good sticks in the mud, Andreja is a little more flexible when it comes to approaching her missions, which means you should be too if you want her to warm up to you. Andreja likes stealthy actions such as pickpocketing and theft, as well as a bit of sass in dialogue options—so don’t be afraid to flex a bit of muscle with her in tow.

In contrast to companions like Barrett and Sarah, who will always take the side of science, Andreja also likes curtailing the power of huge authorities somewhat. For instance, at the end of the Ryujin Industries questline, I opted to shut down the development of the extremely advanced but highly unethical Internal Neuroamp—a decision that got me showered with affinity points from Andreja.

You’ll know you’re on the right track when Andreja starts pulling you aside for confidential chats. Here, you’ll usually have the option to flirt with her and observe her flustered reaction, but these won’t lock you into a romance with her, nor do they affect your chances if you choose not to take them. For that, you’ll have to complete her personal quest, Divided Loyalties, which triggers after you’ve accrued enough affinity points.

Luckily, the quest itself is straightforward. Andreja will reveal that she’s actually an undercover agent of House Va’ruun, sent to spy on Constellation—something that Constellation itself is already well aware of and even tolerates. She’ll enlist your help in tracking down a couple of old friends she’s worried the House may have harmed. What follows is a short, straightforward quest, largely consisting of fighting groups of House Va’ruun Zealots both on the ground and in space. In the end, she’ll have an important choice to make that will affect her relationship with House Va’ruun—but for this one, you should go with your gut, as it won’t have any impact on your romance prospects. Personally, I chose to have her sever her ties with House Va’ruun, just because affiliation with a murderous snake cult probably isn’t great for a long-term relationship.

Related How to get married in Starfield

Finally, all you need to do is take her back to the Lodge to debrief. After discussing what you’ve seen and done, you’ll be given the option to formally lock in your romance or carry on as friends. But if you’re reading this guide, you’ll probably want to select the former choice.

With that, allow me to give you my congratulations. You’ve officially seduced the scariest woman in the Settled Systems and come out in one piece. Andreja’s dialogue will now be more affectionate and you’ll get a temporary 15 percent bonus to your XP gains whenever you sleep in a bed with her around, complete with a slightly suggestive line or two. More important than even that, though, is the reassurance that you’re not facing the stars alone anymore.

About the author