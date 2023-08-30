How long is Starfield?: Time to complete the main storyline

Starfield, one of the most anticipated AAA games of the year, is entering early access on Aug. 31 and fans are wondering how much time it’ll take to complete the main storyline.

Open-world RPGs like Starfield usually are time-consuming as there is so much to explore throughout the game. If you’ve ever played previous Bethesda titles such as Fallout or Elder Scrolls, you know what I’m talking about.

Before I became an adult, I used to play games like this all the time. But now that I have to work and fulfill other obligations, I really have to plan my gaming hours—and knowing how much time the main campaign lasts is essential.

How much time will it take to complete Starfield‘s main storyline?

It will take you around 30 to 40 hours to complete the main story and quests of Starfield. This information comes from none other than Todd Howard, the game’s director. Howard said this in an interview with IGN in June 2022.

How much time will it take to complete a full playthrough of Starfield?

It’s currently unclear how much time it will take to complete a full playthrough of Starfield. But one of the game’s developers, Phil Hines, said on Aug. 24 that he wasn’t “even close” to completing the game after 160 hours.

So, by the looks of it, a full playthrough of Starfield will take more than Fallout 4 and Skyrim completionist runs. Data from HowLongToBeat shows that a full playthrough of those games takes over 150 hours to finish.

This comes as no surprise, though, as Howard confirmed that Starfield players will be able to discover 1,000 planets in 100 different solar systems.

Starfield is coming out for PC and Xbox Series X|S on Aug. 31 for those who secured early access and on Sept. 5 for those who bought the standard edition.

