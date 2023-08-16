Starfield, the space-set game from Bethesda, is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year and a universe spanning single-player experience. Given the expected size of Starfield, many potential players have wondered if there is a way to pre-load.

Bethesda has teased dozens of fully explorable planets with tons of quests, factions, companions, and countless other features. To prevent players from wasting unnecessary time downloading this likely massive game after the official release, you will be able to pre-load the game. If you are looking to download Starfield early, this is what you will need to do.

When can you pre-load Starfield?

You will be able to download Starfield starting on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 on Xbox and Aug. 30, 2023 on Steam. Pre-loading does not mean that you will get early access to Starfield, but instead you will already have the game downloaded for the official release on Sept. 6.

Though PC players will get their opportunity to download Starfield after Xbox, there still should be plenty of time to download this massive game.

How to pre-load Starfield on Xbox and PC

To pre-load Starfield, whether it be on PC or Xbox, you will first need to pre-order a digital copy of the game. For Xbox players, you can also get the game through the Game Pass subscription. Pre-load will also only be available for players with digital copies. Those purchasing a physical copy of Starfield will need to wait until launch.

Since Starfield is releasing across two different platforms, exactly how to download Bethesda’s latest project will vary between PC and Xbox players.

How to download Starfield early on Xbox

Go to the Xbox Store and search Starfield

Select the version of Starfield that you have already pre-ordered

Select “Install”

Wait until the game launches on Sept. 6 to play the game

How to download Starfield early on PC

PC players pre-loading the game through Steam will have a similar step-by-step experience. If you are looking to install Starfield before the launch date, follow the steps listed below:

Go to the Starfield page on Steam

Select “Download” and install the game

Wait until the game launches of Sept. 6 to play the game

