Starfield developer ‘not even close’ to full playthrough after 160 hours

Starfield developer Phil Hines declared he is “not even close” to completing a full playthrough of the game after 160 hours, which goes to show just how large the Bethesda title truly is.

Launching as Bethesda’s first new IP in 25 years, Starfield is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and its mammoth size has drawn the attention of fans.

Starfield offers over 1,000 planets to explore and, while details on the campaign and side quests are limited ahead of release, it promises hours upon hours of gameplay.

The developers were pressed on how long a full playthrough will take to complete, but Hines could not put his finger on an accurate playtime due to the game’s incredible scale.

Speaking at Gamescom, Hines stated he is around 160 hours into his playthrough but is “not even close” to full completion, and that one of the main points of feedback from players with their hands on the game is that Bethesda wasn’t kidding about its size and scale.

This won’t be too surprising to long-term fans of Bethesda titles, with Skyrim clocking in at over 200 hours for 100 percent completion and Fallout 4 having a similar length.

The big question ahead of Starfield’s launch is whether 100 percent completion of the title is truly achievable, as it would surely require players to visit and complete tasks on every planet available to visit in Starfield’s universe.

Given the sheer scale of Starfield, players will certainly have lots to keep them busy—and there’s still further content to come in the Shattered Space DLC.

About the author