Dr Disrespect’s bold Starfield prediction has fans counting down the minutes to big release

Dr Disrespect voiced his unwavering confidence in Starfield after watching the latest live-action trailer over the weekend, insisting it will be “the best game ever” and already has his approval.

Not all of his fans agreed, but the two-time doubled down. “I believe in Bethesda,” he declared on Aug. 25. “I don’t care what you say, champs. I’m excited.”

It’s not the first time Doc has been excited about it. The mustache-clad star also roared in jubilation after watching the 45-minute gameplay trailer two months ago, yelling “holy shit” at the end and telling fans he was already “sold” because of how impressive and expansive it looked.

It’s a little surprising since the two-time can be a harsh critic. He slammed Elden Ring, claiming it was “boring” and “clunky” before rating it a mediocre six out of 10. But it seems like Starfield has gotten him more hyped than anything recently, and he’s not alone. Starfield is set to be one of the biggest titles of the year, maybe ever—and not just in terms of sales. It has more than 1,000 planets, and all of them are fully explorable.

Dr Disrespect’s rare endorsement has fans buzzing. Not only because a lot of them are also looking forward to its release, but also because it means he’ll stream it at launch. It’s been a while since a new title captivated him; Starfield could be it.

It will be interesting to see if it lives up to the hype once it becomes available via early access this weekend, but early signs point towards yes—especially since it draws inspiration from two Bethesda classics, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, but with a science-fiction twist and shooter-based playstyle like Fallout.

