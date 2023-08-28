Will there be a day one patch for Starfield?

Starfield may have gone gold in time for the official global launch on Sept. 6, but that doesn’t mean it will be free from bugs.

Generally, once a game has gone gold, it’s ready for download, and given the base game download for Starfield is over 125GB, the prospect of downloading a day-one patch may seem daunting. But will there actually be a patch on day one?

Will Starfield get a day-one patch?

Starfield will most likely receive a day-one patch when it launches on Sept. 6. During an Xbox interview at GamesCon on Aug. 23, Todd Howard mentioned the team was making a “couple of final tweaks” on Starfield, even though it’s already gone gold.

This means we can expect to see a first-up Starfield patch launch either right on day one or at the very least close to the start of its global release. While we don’t know when that will be, what it might entail, or how large of an update this could be, there’s a high chance for it, and there’s a way you can prepare for the update.

As there is a real possibility of a day-one patch update, the best thing you can do to play Starfield as soon as possible on launch day is to pre-download it if you’ve pre-ordered.

The base download for Starfield is massive, and downloading nearly 125GB on PC or 139.84GB on Xbox X/S will take quite a while. If you add on a significant day-one patch update, you may be waiting quite a bit to play Starfield, especially if you’re like me and have slow or choppy internet.

So, preload Starfield if you can; if not, you won’t need to skip work on launch day.

