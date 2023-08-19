Starfield file size: How big is it?

With Starfield gearing up toward its Sept. 5 and Aug. 31 releases, fans from all gaming platforms are looking to ensure they have enough space on their SSDs and hard drives.

Constellation Edition owners of Starfield will get to bless the space with their presence a couple of days earlier on Aug. 31, meaning they will make up the first batch of users installing the game. The hints regarding Starfield’s size dropped earlier than expected as the game took its place on digital stores like Steam and Xbox.

While it’s known that triple AAA titles use up some serious storage due to all of their high-quality assets, Starfield takes it to another level. The game’s wondrous atmosphere is going to take a toll on storage devices as its size shadows the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2.

How big is Starfield’s file size on PC?

Might need another SSD for this one. Image via Bethesda

Starfield’s file size is close to 125GB on PC, according to Steam. The number is labeled as the required storage space that players need to have on their devices to install Starfield, so the game’s final size is likely to be smaller than 125GB, but you’ll still need that much room first before you can start the installation.

How big is Starfield’s file size on Xbox Series X/S?

Starfield’s file size is specified as 139.84GB on Xbox Series X/S, according to Microsoft. Considering Starfield is a first-party Xbox game, fans can expect a more optimized experience on the platform compared to PC, which could explain the increased file size.

The differences tend to be negligible in most cases, but it’s no secret that consoles take the crown when it comes to optimization.

How to preload Starfield on PC

Preloading is a must, and expect a day one patch too. Screenshot via Starfield Direct

Preloading for Starfield on PC starts on Aug. 17 for Microsoft Store users and on Aug. 30 for Steam users.

If you’ve already pre-purchased the game, the option to download should appear on the game’s store page after the specified dates. Given the titles size, regardless of whether you’re playing on PC or console, we definitely recommend preloading the game.

How to preload Starfield on Xbox Series X/S

Xbox Series X/S users can preload Starfield on Aug. 17. If you had previously bought the game on pre-order, visit Starfield’s store page to preload it.

You’ll still need to wait for the game’s early access period or full release to kick in before you can start playing it.

Given the marvelous visuals that Bethesda used as teasers throughout the year, we expected Starfield to be one of the chunkier titles of 2023 in size. The game’s stated file sizes rival RDR2 and the largest Halo title, raising the expectations even higher.

