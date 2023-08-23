Starfield will be bigger than you imagined after devs confirm one feature

The next major release in the world of gaming, Starfield, will be an enormous game, to say the least. It’s said to feature around 1,000 planets to explore, and if you really desire, you can explore every inch of them.

Pete Hines, the Head of Publishing at Bethesda, revealed on Twitter on Aug. 22 that Starfield will allow its players to explore the entirety of each planet. “If you want. Walk on, brave explorer” he answered simply to a fan’s question on the subject.

Yup, if you want.



Walk on, brave explorer. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) August 22, 2023

It’s more than impressive for an RPG that isn’t fully a sandbox game to allow the players to fully explore each of its 1,000 planets. This means the upcoming Bethesda production will be bigger than anything I, and probably most of you, have ever played.

It remains unknown how big the planets will be precisely, and we’ll probably find out when the game releases. With such an enormous amount of them though, we reckon some of them will be quite huge, while others will end up being tiny ones. Unless Bethesda has another ace up its sleeve, and according to Todd Howard, there are still plenty of surprises to be seen regarding the game.

Either way, the news coming from Hines accelerated the Starfield hype train even more. Bethesda fans, myself included, have been waiting for a full-scale RPG developed by the American company since Fallout 4 in 2015. The marketing has surpassed our expectations so far, and if the game is half as good as it’s said to be, we should all have a blast, even with the bugs Bethesda is known for.

