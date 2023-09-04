Best fan-made Starfield ship designs

Ever since its early access release on Aug. 31, Starfield players have been diving into the open-world game since the possibilities feel endless. Some of them actually focused on making fantastic ships to explore space, and they are incredible.

Starfield offers an enormous menu to build your own customized ships. Even before the game went live, it was one of the most-talked features among the community. Many players have planned to build ships from some of their favorite science fiction, and now, their dreams have started to come true.

Players post their Starfield creations on Reddit and other forums and social media all the time, and at this point, there are way too many to browse them all. But if you’re looking for some inspiration, or simply want to check out the game’s possibilities, you’re at the right place. Here are five of our favorite fan-made ships in Starfield.

Millennium Falcon

You’ve never heard of the Millennium Falcon? It’s the ship that made the Kessel run in less than 12 parsecs.

When it comes to sci-fi ships, there’s likely no more popular one than Millennium Falcon from Star Wars. It makes its debut in Star Wars: A New Hope when Han Solo and Chewbacca agree to smuggle Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

I must admit, I’m not a huge Star Wars fan myself, but even I can tell what Millenium Falcon looks like, and this recreation is very good, with many players in the comments claiming it’s the best one they’ve seen so far.

Light Frigate from Halo

One user created a recreation of Halo’s Charon-class Light Frigate in Starfield, and it goes without saying it’s a ship even Master Chef would fly without hesitation. Those familiar with the Halo series would likely agree with the sentiment since it truly does look reminiscent of the franchise’s light ships.

On top of that, we believe it’s also one of those ships we would fly either way even if we weren’t Halo fans. It looks swift, fast, and strong in combat, which are the traits we’re looking for in Starfield’s ships.

Serenity from Firefly

At the beginning of the 21st century, geeks and nerds were blessed with Firefly, a one-season series starring Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, and more. It was met with critical acclaim, and fans quickly became fond of the series’ ship Serenity, which was used to travel in space.

It turns out, some Firefly fans are also avid gamers. One of them decided to recreate Serenity in Starfield, and it looks super fly (forgive me the awful pun). If I had enough material to recreate some of these ships (seriously, where do you get all these parts from), I’d probably go after this fan-made Serenity first.

Normandy from Mass Effect

Commander Shepard, we need your permission to get on board. Jokes aside, one player sacrificed what feels like countless hours to bring Mass Effect into Starfield by recreating Normandy, Shepard’s main ship in the franchise.

This time around, the maker also showcased how the ship looked inside, and the amount of detail is jaw-dropping. The ship is massive and its presentation really makes for a stunning effect. With this ship in your fleet, you can easily go find Earth and save some Reapers. We bet there are a few of them hiding in the vast Starfield’s universe.

Imperial Star Destroyer from Star Wars

I know we’ve already had Star Wars on this list and I even admitted not to be the biggest fan of it, but, hear me out. Some ships from George Lucas’ franchise are just nothing short of amazing and memorable, like the Imperial Star Destroyer. Some Starfield players feel the same, seemingly, as they recreated it in the game.

While this version of the ship doesn’t look as huge as its original counterpart, we can’t say it doesn’t impress us. A simple yet slick arrow-like design and a bunch of engines at the back make it look like a ship we’d love to command in space.

