All Starfield Ship Technician locations

Ship Service Technicians are some of the most important characters that you will meet during your adventure in Starfield. Not only do they provide a way for you to buy a brand new ship, but they also allow you to fully customize and purchase new parts.

However, after meeting the first Ship Service Technician in New Atlantis, you might be wondering if there are any more spread out across the Settled Systems. Luckily, there are several waiting for you to approach them and possibly hand them some credits for a new ship or module. These technicians can be difficult to find, though, so I have laid out the location for every single Ship Service Technician I was able to discover in Starfield.

All Ship Vendor locations in Starfield

No matter what Ship Service Technician you visit, they will all serve the same exact purpose in Starfield. You can approach them and either browse the ships they have for sale or customize your existing ones. However, the key difference between the Technicians is that some of them will have different ships for sale and new modules for you to buy, which is why you should know where every one of them is located.

You can see all of the locations for the Ship Service Technicians below.

New Atlantis Spaceport

New Atlantis Ship Technician. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first one you will find in Starfield is at the New Atlantis Spaceport. The technician here will greet you upon first arriving and then they stay in that exact same spot for the remainder of the game. You can find them right by the green Trade Authority kiosk as soon as you exit your ship and walk towards the city.

Akila City, Cheyenne

Akila City Technician. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the planet of Cheyenne, your first stop will likely be Akila City. This is where the main quest will take you with Sam Coe but it’s also where the Freestar Rangers quest begins. You can find the Ship Services Technician in a building with a Trade Authority kiosk in front of it on your way into the city.

Neon Spaceport

Neon Spaceport Technician. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the planet Volii, you can land in the cyberpunk city of Neon. Once you land, you will be at a landing dock similar to the one on New Atlantis. On the dock, you can turn to the left and see a building on the edge near the fence. This is where the Ship Service Technician is located. If you’re in the Neon Core, you need to exit and go to the spaceport.

Red Mile

Red Mile Technician. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Red Mile is a city located on the planet of Porrima III in the Porrima system. When you land at Red Mile, head into the main building with the bright red “Red Mile” sign and go through the airlock. Inside the building, you will see a desk on your right as you enter. Go behind this desk to find an office with a man inside. This man, named Lon Andersson, is the Ship Services Technician on Red Mile.

Paradiso Landing Dock

Paradiso Technician. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Staying in the Porrima system, you can land on Porrima II in the city of Paradiso. This is basically one large resort, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a Ship Services Technician. By landing in Paradiso, you can find the Ship Services Technician standing right near the Trade Authority kiosk on the landing dock platform.

Cydonia Spaceport

Cydonia is a city on Mars in the Sol system, which has a tricky Ship Services Technician to find. Before heading into the actual building where the city of Cydonia is, take a left to find a building, which houses the Technician.

HopeTown Spaceport

HopeTown Technician. Screenshot by Dot Esports

HopeTown is a city on the Polvo planet in the Valo system. If you land here, all you need to do is walk toward the HopeTech building, which is right across from where your ship is, and you will see a man in an orange spacesuit. They’re your Technician.

The Eleos Retreat

The Eleos Retreat Technician. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Eleos Retreat is a bit of a secret location in Starfield. It’s a settlement found on the Ixyll II planet in the Ixyll system. Landing here will start a side quest that you can take on, but you can also find the Ship Services Technician on the right side of the settlement in a small building if you walk in from where your ship lands. The building also has a Trade Authority kiosk inside.

The Key

The Key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Assuming you haven’t destroyed The Key, you can find another Ship Services Technician here. This is the base of the Crimson Fleet and you can visit this Technician, named Jazz, as long as you have started the United Colonies quest line. During the course of the quest, there will be a chance to destroy The Key, so if you haven’t done that, then you will still have access to Jazz. The Key is located in the Kryx system.

Gargarin Spacesport

Gargarin Technician. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gargarin is another planet in the Alpha Centauri system, so Jemison isn’t the only one you can explore. By landing at the Gargarin Spaceport, you can find the Ship Services Technician right next to the Trade Authority kiosk on the landing dock.

The Den

The Den. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Den is a hangout for various types of space travelers in the Wolf system. It’s a floating space station that actually does have a Ship Services Technician. Once you’re docked at The Den, head inside and you will immediately see the Technician standing in front of a “Ship Services” sign.

New Homestead Spaceport

New Homestead Technician. Screenshot by Dot Esports

New Homestead is a settlement on Titan in the Sol system. It orbits the planet Saturn and landing here will give you a quick and easy Technician to visit. You can find them standing next to a Trade Authority kiosk right near the landing dock.

Taiyo Astroneering Showroom

Taiyo Astroneering Technician. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Ryujin Building on Neon, you can enter the elevator in the main lobby and reach a floor called “Taiyo Astroneering.” Here, you can head to the showroom and speak to a woman named Veronica Young, who will show you some of the company’s ships for sale as well as exclusive ship modules.

Deimos Staryard

Deimos Staryard location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Located floating near Mars in the Sol system, you can dock at Deimos Staryard. This is yet another showroom for exclusive ships that you can purchase. Dock at the station and enter the showroom to find a man named Nikau standing in front of a ship model. He will sell you some nice-looking ships and modules.

Stroud-Eckland Showroom

Stroud-Eckland Staryard location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, the last Ship Services Technician in Starfield is located at the Stroud-Eckland Staryard station in the Narion system. The station orbits around the Dalvik moon and once you enter, you can speak to a man named Havershaw. He is sitting in a cubicle and will sell you some of the premier Stroud-Eckland ships and modules.

That does it for all of the Ship Services Technicians in Starfield. As far as I know, there are no more in the Settled Systems, but if I find any more, I will be sure to add them to the list.

