Starfield: How to rotate ship parts

Ship customization is one of the deepest, yet most confusing systems in all Starfield. You can turn your ship into whatever design you want, but making every part fit with each other is a major hassle, even for the most seasoned ship creators.

When you head into the Ship Builder menu of Starfield, you will be able to attach different parts to various spots on your ship. You can also remove existing parts to make room for new parts that you want to place.

However, depending on what side of your ship you want a part to go, the part you select might not be facing the correct direction. This is quite frustrating, as you know what part you want but you can’t rotate it to be the right orientation.

Rotate ship parts in Starfield

First and foremost, you want to ensure you are on the Ship Builder menu when trying to customize your ship. You don’t want to be on the Upgrade Ship menu.

You can access Ship Builder by visiting a ship services technician in a major city and then pressing the “view and modify” dialogue option. Then, look at the bottom of your screen and press the button next to Ship Builder.

Make sure to access Ship Builder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This launches you into your Ship Builder menu, which allows you to change every part of your ship along with changing the color of parts and swapping weapons. To add a new part to the ship, you either need to hover your cursor over the blue circle on a part of your ship or move your cursor to the side of your ship.

Once your cursor is in one of these spots, look at the bottom of your screen and it will give you the option to Attach or Add. Press the button next to that option and a list of available parts will come up. Select the part you want to equip and once you confirm the selection, the part will appear on the screen.

The Flip option is at the bottom of the screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From here, you need to place the part where you want on your ship. However, if you want to rotate the part to make it fit in a certain area, look at the bottom of your screen and you will see the option to Flip.

At the same time, you need to press the button next to the Rotate option, which is Z on keyboard and Y on controller, while also holding the left-click button on your mouse or A on your controller. This will flip the part in a new direction.

Can you rotate any ship part in Starfield?

Some parts can be flipped a total of four times, one flip for every available direction, while other parts can only be flipped once. However, there are some parts that can’t be rotated at all, so you need to pay attention to what part you’re trying to flip. For example, you can’t flip any weapon, cockpit, engine, or certain gear.

Some parts need to be flipped in a certain way for your ship to pass its flight check. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most of your cosmetics parts, such as structures, cargo holds, and landing bays can be successfully flipped. This makes it so you can attach certain objects in the direction you want, allowing you to fully craft the design of your ship.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to freely rotate any ship part in Starfield like you can with items and structures at your Outpost. You are limited to the directions available on each part, so you’ll have to make do with that during shipbuilding.

You will also need to watch out for errors that can arise as a result of flipping ship parts, such as the “Landing Bay is not connected to the Cockpit” message.

