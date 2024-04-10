Creating your character in Stardew Valley is a pretty time-consuming task since there are so many important details to consider. It’s a fun process though, and you can expand upon it even further using a Stardew Valley custom character profile.

Whether you want to create your own character from scratch, add more depth to the character you’re playing as, or base all the details on yourself, creating your own character profile is a fun way to lay out information in the classic Stardew Valley style. Here’s how to make a Stardew Valley custom character profile.

How to make a custom character profile in Stardew Valley

Customize your profile however you see fit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can fully customize and create your own Stardew Valley character profile using the Stardew Valley OC Profile Maker website. Once you’re on this page, all you have to do is input the information you want to add to the Profile Maker until you fill up all available slots in it.

All options you need to complete to fully deck out your own personal Stardew Valley custom character profile are as follows. For some of these options, you have to click on the profile and type in your answer, while others are completed by uploading your own images.

Name: Add your own name or the name you want your character to have.

Farmer Profile Pic: This should be a picture of the character you want to create for the profile. It's entirely up to you whether you use an actual picture of yourself or a character or fully customize your profile in the Stardew Valley style using a custom character portrait.

First pet: When you make a character in Stardew Valley, you only have cats and dogs to choose from here. But you can select any kind of animal you want within this maker by uploading your own picture, so feel free to use a pet you actually have or one you wish you did.

Horse or second pet: Unlike Stardew Valley, this custom Profile Maker has a second slot, so you can either add another pet or, specifically, a horse since there's one you can ride around on in the game.

Likes: This section can be used to upload any five items you like. Usually, players use items from within Stardew Valley like Chickens, Tea, Melons, and other such things to demonstrate their preferences. You can use any items you like though since you can upload any images you want here.

Dislikes: You use this section to highlight five things you don't like. Players often put villagers they might not be fond of and items that displease them here.

Favorite Stardew Valley villagers: There are five slots you can fill with your favorite villagers from around Pelican Town whether it be Leah, Sebastian, Sam, Haley, or any of the other characters you can get to know and befriend.

Biography: The biography section has five lines you can fill with whatever information you want to use.

Favorite thing or memory: The favorite thing or memory section can be filled with either an item you really love or a great memory you have.

Spouse(s): You can put just one or multiple people down as your spouse in this section. It's up to you whether you only use characters directly from Stardew Valley or mix in other individuals too.

Favorite activity: Add your favorite activity or hobby to perform in this section.

Game birthday: Your game birthday is meant to look different from your actual birthday since it's based on Stardew Valley's special calendar. To follow the game format, you want to type something like "Fall 11" or "Spring 3" in this section.

Many of the options for the Profile Maker match the game’s character creator. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have all the information filled out on your custom character profile for Stardew Valley, take a screenshot of the page to save your work. There’s currently no way to download it with one click, so you have to instead use a screenshot and crop it down to just the profile.

You can’t actually add any of this information to your game. Instead, the Stardew Valley custom character profile is more of just a fun creation you can share with friends, but it’s also a great way to expand upon the characters you play as.

