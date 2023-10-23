New to Spider-Man 2, Web Wings allow Peter and Miles to traverse the sprawling streets of New York in exhilarating style, so let’s get them equipped.

2018’s Spider-Man showcased the fast and fluid movement that Peter Parker’s alter-ego is known for. Spider-Man 2 has managed to one-up its main predecessor with the introduction of Web Wings.

A new prototype gadget for Peter Parker and Miles Morales, either character can whip them out and zip between towering skyscrapers with these high-velocity wings.

How to equip Web Wings in Spider-Man 2

Small but subtle, the Web Wings are a game-changer. | Image by Dot Esports.

To use the Web Wings in Spider-Man 2, you need to gain a decent amount of altitude with Spider-Man and press the Triangle button on the PlayStation 5 controller.

If you’ve done this correctly, you’ll hear a tiny sound and see some small web enhancements pop out of the spidey suit under the arms.

How to use Web Wings in Spider-Man 2

You can now use the left analog stick to use the Web Wings, allowing you to ascend and descend to adjust your flight.

Eventually, if you lose too much speed and momentum, then you’ll come crashing to the ground and need to get yourself going again. However, if you are a master of maneuverability in Spider-Man 2, then you can use Wind Tunnels, updrafts, and divebombing to pick up some serious speed.

This will allow you to complete the challenge requiring you to glide from the Financial District to Astoria, as well as see must-visit locations in the blink of an eye.

