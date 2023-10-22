5 must-visit locations for Marvel fans in Spider-Man 2

Despite solely focusing on Peter Parker and Miles Morales, Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 has plenty of Easter eggs for Marvel fans.

The game takes place in New York City’s three renowned neighborhoods—Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. All three have buildings and points of interest that reference characters and storylines from the Marvel comic book world.

While some recognizable places return from 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, other iconic locales are visitable in Spider-Man 2 for the first time. One thing is certain—stumbling across these must-visit locations will put a smile on any Marvel’s fan face.

Without further ado, here are five locations you should pay a visit in Spider-Man 2 if you’re a true Marvel fan.

Avengers Tower

It’s arguably the tallest and most menacing building in the city. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’ll start our list with the returning Avengers Tower. The headquarters of our favorite superhero team was already in previous Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man games. Peter nor Miles can’t get in, though, and sometimes we’re left to wonder just where the Avengers are, with all the chaos happening in New York. They must be a busy pack.

Still, their home is fairly easy to find. Just swing towards Upper Manhattan and you’ll spot Avengers Tower in no time.

Stan Lee Statue

Rest in peace, king.Screenshot by Dot Esports Locating Stan Lee’s statue may take a bit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another returning point of interest is Stan Lee’s statue in Upper West Side. It honors the creator of Marvel Comics who gave us dozens of heroes we know and love, including our beloved Peter Parker. By finding his statue in the Upper West Side, we can pay tribute to his years of great work that are nothing short of inspiring.

Sanctum Sanctorum

It’s hard to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports Just head over to the border of Greenwich to find the house. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Marvel Comics, New York is home to numerous heroes, including Doctor Strange. His base, Sanctum Sanctorum, actually plays a role in the main story, but we won’t dive into the spoilers, at least for now. Still, you can visit Strange’s house at any time by going to the south-eastern tip of Greenwich.

Wakandan Embassy

A perfect nod to Black Panther. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Embassy is located in the middle of Midtown. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While there is already a nod to Black Panther by giving Miles a special suit, there’s also another Wakanda Easter Egg. It’s the Wakandan Embassy, located in the middle of Midtown. Most importantly, though, players can honor the late Chadwick Boseman by visiting the building as Miles and pressing triangle. The webslinger will make the “Wakanda Forever” sign with his hands.

Baxter Building

The Fantastic Four’s home is also in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can’t miss it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Last but not least, we have Baxter building, which is located on the south-western tip of Central Park. You can’t miss it, as it has a huge “Baxter” logo near the entrance, and you can see the Fantastic Four logo on the roof—though none of the members are in-game. Maybe they’re all on vacation while Peter and Miles are doing the heavy lifting.

