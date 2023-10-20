Spider-Man 2: How to glide from Financial District to Astoria using only Web Wings

Getting a platinum trophy in Spider-Man 2 shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

The game mostly rewards you for completing the main storyline and doing errands on the side in between Peter and Miles’ missions. But there is one trophy that requires you to glide from New York City’s Financial District to Astoria using only Web Wings.

Those who live in or have ever been to the Big Apple may know the two districts are actually quite far from each other. The Financial District is in the middle of Manhattan, while Astoria is in Queens. In Spider-Man 2, these locations aren’t remade with one-to-one attention to detail, but the two districts are still quite far from each other, with the East River setting them apart.

When creating trophies for Spider-Man 2, the Insomniac Games developers came up with an idea to have some that rely on traveling through NYC.

What is the “Soar” trophy in Spider-Man 2?

Soar is one of the trickiest and rarest trophies in Spider-Man 2, at least so far. To receive it, players must travel from the Financial District to Astoria using only Web Wings. There are multiple ways to do this but, luckily, traversing through Wind Tunnels is allowed, and we found the easiest way to do so.

Where to start to complete the “Soar” achievement in Spider-Man 2

To get the achievement, you obviously need to start gliding in the Financial District, so it’s best to stand somewhere on a tall building on its northeast border. We found a perfect place to do so, and an even better point to glide toward. Both of them have been marked in the images below.

The border of the Financial District where you should start your gliding. Screenshot by Dot Esports The border of Astoria where you need to glide toward to finish the trophy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete the “Soar” achievement in Spider-Man 2

After you’ve found the building you want to start at, make sure you immediately switch to Web Wings once you jump off the roof. Then, find the nearest Wind Tunnel and head toward the East River to the north. Afterward, you can find another Wind Tunnel that goes through the river and takes you directly into Astoria. We recorded the whole adventure below, and it shouldn’t take you more than one minute.

Take to the skies. Video by Dot Esports

Once you complete this journey, you will receive the “Soar” trophy on PlayStation 5, which has a bronze tier and is needed for 100-percent completion of the game.

About the author