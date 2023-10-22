All Prowler Stash locations in Spider-Man 2

Prowler Stashes are a collectible type in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that unlock after you complete the Amends Main Story mission in which Uncle Aaron shows you the location of the first Prowler Stash in the Upper West Side. Then, you’ll need to find where the other Prowler Stashes are for yourself.

Or you can use this guide. I’ve found every single Prowler Stash and put together this guide that includes maps and descriptions of each Prowler Stash location, as well as links to guides that will show you how to unlock each Prowler Stash.

How many Prowler Stashes are there in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

After the Prowler Stash in the Upper West Side that Uncle Aaron guides you to, there are eight more Prowler Stashes to collect, each in a different district of New York: Astoria, Hell’s Kitchen, Midtown, Downtown Queens, Greenwich, Little Odessa, Williamsburg, and Downtown Brooklyn.

How to get all the Prowler Stashes and complete A Trip Down Memory Lane

As far as I can tell, A Trip Down Memory Lane is the name of the overarching Prowler Stashes mission, but there’s something a bit glitchy about it. That mission name came up after I had discovered all eight Prowler Stashes but not opened them all, and when I next landed in a pink zone. At that point, the game also created an auto-save with A Trip Down Memory Lane as its file name. However, the name didn’t come up at any other time or in any other place. So, I wonder if it was a placeholder mission name that didn’t get completely removed or something similar.

Astoria Prowler Stash location

Probably the trickiest of the eight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the border of Astoria and Downtown Queens, in a large, white building. You need to zap four electric panels to open it.

Hell’s Kitchen Prowler Stash location

Spider-Man, Spider-Man. He can do anything an electrician can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the roof of a large brick building near the Marvel Universe version of Madison Square Garden. To unlock this one, you need to repair a broken cable.

Midtown Prowler Stash location

This Prowler Stash has corporate branding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the top of the Braxton Building. The way in is cleverly concealed.

Downtown Queens Prowler Stash location

Vents with frickin’ laser beams! Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the roof of what appears to be a large hotel near the docks. This is one of two that require you to crawl through vents full of lasers.

Greenwich Prowler Stash location

There’s a generator in each corner, pretty much. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the roof of a large brick building near the waterfront. You’ve got to power up four generators in order to unlock it.

Little Odessa Prowler Stash location

Doesn’t look that little from here, does it? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside a container in a shipping yard in central Little Odessa. You have to clear the door of the container, and then open it.

Williamsburg Prowler Stash location

There’s a sticky solution to this puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the roof of yet another redbrick building, this one close to a large industrial site on the east side of Williamsburg. It’s secured by two locks, and there’s a trick to opening them both together.

Downtown Brooklyn Prowler Stash location

Uncle Aaron used to listen to hip hop broadcast from here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the old radio station building in northern Downtown Brooklyn. This is the only one where you have to scan for Prowler Code twice.

And that's it.

