How to get the Downtown Queens Prowler Stash in Spider-Man 2

Prowler Stashes are collectibles in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that contain XP and Rare Tech Parts vital for upgrading your suit tech. Each one requires not just finding, but also a little bit of light puzzle-solving, and the Downtown Queens Prowler Stash is one of the trickier ones.

So, here’s a guide to where to find the Downtown Queens Prowler Stash, as well as how to navigate your way through the air vents full of lasers.

Where to find the Downtown Queens Prowler Stash in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

I’m pretty sure it’s a hotel, but it could be apartments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Downtown Queens Prowler Stash is on the roof of a large white building that looks like either a hotel or an apartment block. It’s on the west side of Downtown Queens, on the waterfront south of the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge. When you’re close enough, the pink Prowler marker will appear on your HUD and map, and you should also be able to see a pink glow coming off the roof.

This is much smaller than most Prowler Stash entrances. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Get to the roof and hold down L2 to scan for Prowler Code. What you’re looking for is a small air conditioning unit on the west end of the roof. Scan it, and you’ll see that it can be moved. To move it, zip up to the aerial in front of it and use L1 and R1 to pull it open. Next, use L2 and R2 to zip in through the vent behind the unit. Crawl into the vent and you’ll discover that the Prowler Stash is protected by lasers.

How to get to the Downtown Queens Prowler Stash in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

You can get out through that vent at the far end, so you don’t have to backtrack through the lasers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crawl to the right, then around the corner, and use R1 to shoot webs at the fan so that it stops. Crawl through the fan, and then crawl carefully past some more lasers. Use L1 and R1 to pull the switch.

The nearby lasers are moving now, but I promise you’re making progress. Make your way back the way you came, being even more careful of the lasers this time, and take the vent that was blocked off by static lasers before you pulled the switch. Avoid several more moving lasers, and stop another fan using your webs. Crawl through the fan and find the Prowler Stash at the bottom of the next section of the vent.

Open it up to claim the usual 300 XP and all-important three Rare Tech Parts. If you still don’t have enough Rare Tech Parts to upgrade your suit tech, then why not try the Hell’s Kitchen Prowler Stash or the Astoria Prowler Stash?

