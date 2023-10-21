How to get the Astoria Prowler Stash in Spider-Man 2

Prowler Stashes are a type of collectible in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 unlocked after you complete the Amends Main Story mission. The most difficult Prowler Stash to find and gain access to is the one in Astoria.

Here’s a guide to how to find the Astoria Prowler Stash, and where to find the four electric panel boxes required to actually open it up.

Where to find the Astoria Prowler Stash in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Follow the pink Prowler icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Astoria Prowler Stash is on the southernmost edge of Astoria, right on the border with Downtown Queens. The stash is in a large, white, complicated-shaped building. When you’re nearby, it’ll be marked on your HUD and map, and a pink glow will appear on it.

Stand on the highlighted rooftop and scan for Prowler Code. The moveable panel you’re looking for is one of the three white ones, specifically, the one just around the corner from the ladder. To open the panel, zip onto the highlighted perch and use L1 and R1 to pull it.

All Astoria Prowler Stash electric panel locations

You found this one already, right? Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to open the Astoria Prowler Stash, you need to use Chain Lightning to zap four purple electric panel boxes within 60 seconds of each other. The first electric panel box is right next to the door, which is nice and easy.

And the second one isn’t far away either. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I found the next electric panel box very easily, too. I just walked back away from the Prowler Stash door, and it was right there, behind and above the door.

Annoyingly, those cables don’t lead all the way back to the door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It took me a while longer to find the other two electric panel boxes, but I got them all in the end. To find the third one, go up the wall that the second one is on, and it’s on the right side of the little tower up there.

This one feels like it’s outside the range of the pink glow, but it’s not. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, run up to the top of the black part of the building. There’s a kind of mini building up on this rooftop, and the fourth and final electric panel box is on its south side.

Once you know where all four electric panels are, it’s not difficult to zap them all in the space of a minute. I did it on my first attempt by starting at the highest one and working my way down. I think I had plenty of time to spare. Inside the Prowler Stash, you’ll find three Rare Tech Parts (needed to upgrade suit tech) and earn 300 XP for finding the stash.

