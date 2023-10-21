How to get the Hell’s Kitchen Prowler Stash in Spider-Man 2

Prowler Stashes are collectibles in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that get you XP and Rare Tech Parts. Every Prowler Stash is locked up tight, and each is opened up in a different way. The Hell’s Kitchen Prowler Stash is one of the trickier ones.

So, here’s a guide on where to find the Hell’s Kitchen Prowler stash and how to fix all the shorts in the current that are keeping the stash locked up.

Where to find the Hell’s Kitchen Prowler Stash in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ironically, Madison Square Garden is round. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hell’s Kitchen Prowler Stash is in the southeastern part of Hell’s Kitchen. It’s on the roof of a large brick building southwest of the huge circular building, which I assume is supposed to be Madison Square Garden, although Spider-Man just calls it “the stadium.” When you get close, the pink Prowler icon will appear on your HUD and map, and the roof of the building will be highlighted in pink.

Go to the upper part of the roof, and climb on top of the mini-building on top. Hold L2 to scan for Prowler Code, and look at the pipe in the northwest corner of that little rooftop. Now zip to the top of the billboard to the northwest, and pull the pipe towards you using L1 and R1. This will open the secret door below, exposing a generator in a hole in the wall.

Approach the generator and use L1 and Square to give it a whack of chain lightning. Now, follow the highlighted cable to a second generator on the lower roof. Give that one a whack, too. Miles says there’s some trouble with the current, then mumbles something else that made me wish I was playing with subtitles on.

All Hell’s Kitchen Prowler Stash cable short locations

Shoot a web with R1. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What he actually says is, “My webs can conduct that electricity easy,” which is an important clue as to what to do next. Hold L2, aim at the short in the cable (where the sparks are coming out of it), and press R1 to shoot a web. But there are more shorts in the cable.

They don’t call him “Wall Crawler” for nothing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next short is halfway up the wall, so climb halfway up and shoot a web at it.

Keep following the cable and you can’t go wrong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Continue up the wall back to the upper rooftop and find the next short near the edge of the roof.

Look! It’s leading to that junction box. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow the cable around a little way and find the fourth short near the southwest corner.

Do not attempt to use spider silk to fix electrical issues at home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final short is a little further north, near the junction box next to a door. Fix this and the door will open, allowing you to get inside the Hell’s Kitchen Prowler Stash and claim your three Rare Tech Parts and 300 XP. Have you got the Astoria Prowler Stash yet?

