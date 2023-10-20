All Marko’s Memories locations in Spider-Man 2

Marko’s Memory crystals are the first collectibles you’ll unlock in Spider-Man 2. You’ll find one in the Financial District during One Thing At A Time, the game’s second Main Story mission, and there are 14 scattered around the city.

Whenever you get within range of a Marko’s Memory crystal, you’ll get a notification and it’ll be marked on your map. Every Marko’s Memory crystal is guarded by a squad of Sandman’s minions. When you find a Marko’s Memory crystal and break it open, you’ll get some City Tokens, some XP, and progress towards completing whatever district you found it in. You’re also doing a good deed in breaking open the crystals, as the more you break open, the more Marko (Sandman) will recover from his trauma.

Here’s a guide to all Marko’s Memories locations in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, complete with maps and descriptions of the locations.

Where to find every Marko’s Memory in Spider-Man 2

Central Park Marko’s Memory location in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

It’s there by the pond. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Central Park Marko’s Memory crystal is located at the southern end of Central Park on the west shore of The Pond.

Midtown Marko’s Memories locations in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Keep an eye out for sand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first of Marko’s Memory crystals in Midtown can be found on the east side of Midtown. It’s on the rooftop of a medium-sized skyscraper with a huge cloud of sand billowing around it.

Here’s the second Midtown crystal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other Midtown Marko’s Memory crystal is in an L-shaped alleyway near the southwest corner of Midtown. The alleyway is behind a large Japanese fish restaurant called Katsura’s Sushi.

Little Odessa Marko’s Memory location in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Find it right there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Little Odessa Marko’s Memory crystal is on the roof of the Loaves and Wishes Bakery (a parody of the Loaves and Fishes Foodstore) on the northern shore of Little Odessa, close to what I guess is supposed to be the Pulaski Bridge. This isn’t an accurate New York map, though.

Greenwich Marko’s Memory location in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Orange crystal icon marks the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Greenwich Marko’s Memory crystal is on a basketball court surrounded by small apartment blocks on the west side of Greenwich. The sand is piled deep here, and there’s a huge cloud of it hanging over the whole area.

Chinatown Marko’s Memories locations in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Big crystal in Little China. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two of Marko’s Memory crystals in Chinatown. The first is on the north side, near the southwest corner of the area with lots of trees and little parks. It’s on the roof of a building shrouded in a cloud of sand. There’s a water tower up here that you can pull down on top of the Sandman’s minions. I did this and it wiped them all out in one go.

Here be crystals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other Chinatown Marko’s Memory crystal is on the south side of Chinatown, very close to the border with the Financial District. It’s at street level, in an alleyway behind a small nail salon called Excite Nails.

Williamsburg Marko’s Memory location in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

This is where it is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Williamsburg Marko’s Memory crystal is located on a high rooftop in the northwest part of Williamsburg, north of the Williamsburg Bridge.

Financial District Marko’s Memories locations in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

On this map, the crystal is at the white marker, not the orange one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll find the first Marko’s Memory crystal during One Thing At A Time, the second Main Story mission in the game. It’s inside the burning high-rise building that you rescue some citizens from, and investigating it is one of the mission objectives. Once you’ve examined it, the remaining 14 Marko’s Memories will appear on your map checklists, but you won’t be able to go looking for them until you’ve completed One Thing At A Time.

Ignore the crystal on the right; that one’s in Chinatown. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a Marko’s Memory crystal on the northern edge of the Financial district, close to its border with Greenwich. It’s at ground level on a narrow street behind a big building with a reddish frame, large windows, and fire escapes zigzagging up its sides. The crystal right on the corner of the building.

This one has the easiest fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other two Marko’s Memory crystals in the Financial District are at the southern tip of Manhattan Island. The first is on the east side, near the docks. It’s high on the roof of a big shiny skyscraper south of a construction site partially buried in sand. Try, if you can, to pull the sand minions onto the fans in the middle of the roof, as this will insta-kill them. I discovered this by accident when one of them simply walked onto a fan and went “poof!”

The park formerly known as Battery Park. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last of the Financial District’s Marko’s Memory crystals is on the very tip of The Battery (formerly known as Battery Park). It’s easy to spot thanks to the large cloud of sand billowing among the trees. Its exact location is just on the south side of a peaceful-looking circular fountain.

Downtown Brooklyn Marko’s Memory locations in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The last of the 13 listed crystals is marked differently. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two of Marko’s memory crystals in Downtown Brooklyn, but one of them is hidden until you’ve found and broken all of the other 13 Marko’s Memory crystals in the city. The non-hidden Marko’s Memory crystal is at street level among some red brick high-rise building on the west side of the large park in the center of Downtown Brooklyn. This one is guarded by a gang of street thugs as well as the usual sand minions.

The 14th crystal is special, just like you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you break open the last of the Marko’s Memory crystals listed as collectibles, the location of the actual final crystal will be marked on the map. It’s on the western edge of Downtown Brooklyn. Find it in the middle of an area that has been earmarked for rejuvenation, which is a nice way of saying that this whole block looks like a bomb was detonated there. This time, there are no enemies guarding the crystal, but when you break it open, you will be transported to a mysterious, and very sandy, alternative dimension.

How to complete the Remember side story in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Now knock on the door and run away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use L2 and R2 to zip from point to point, following the mysterious light until you reach a giant crystal. Throw a rock at the crystal, and sand minions will appear. Don’t try to defeat them all. Just thin them out enough so you can throw more rocks at the giant crystal. Once you destroy the crystal, the minions will all die and you’ll be able to collect the final one of Marko’s Memories.

Now you just have to follow the side story marker to Astoria. Go up to the front door of the marked house and press triangle to deliver the statue to Keemia. This completes the Remember side story, earning you 2000 XP, 20 City Tokens, and the Grains of Sand Trophy.

