How to get the Greenwich Prowler Stash in Spider-Man 2

Prowler Stashes are the main way to get Rare Tech Parts in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and each one is locked up in a different way. To open the Greenwich Prowler Stash, you need to use Miles’ Chain Lightning ability to power up a series of generators.

There are several steps to opening every Prowler Stash, so here’s a guide to finding the Greenwich Prowler Stash, scanning it for Prowler Code, and finding all the generators you need to power up in order to unlock the Prowler Stash itself.

Where to find the Greenwich Prowler Stash in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Let the pink face be your guide. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Greenwich Prowler Stash is in the southwestern corner of the Greenwich district of Marvel Spider-Man 2’s New York. It’s on the roof of a large, old, blocky red brick building close to the western waterfront. The roof is highlighted pink and, when you get close enough, the pink Prowler icon will appear on both your map and your HUD.

I also got a notification regarding the A Trip Down Memory side story mission (which you complete by finding all eight stashes) when I landed on the pink zone. I’m not quite sure why it didn’t appear until I only had three Prowler Stashes to go, but that’s what happened.

If you’ve been hunting Prowler Stashes for a while now, then you’ll be familiar with the large white panels that many of them are hidden behind. There’s one such panel in the middle of the highlighted zone, and you need to hold L2 to scan it for Prowler Code. You’ll see that it can be pulled up, so zip up to the highlighted corner and use L1 and R1. This will reveal a door that won’t open until you restore power to its generators.

All Greenwich Prowler Stash generator locations

A generator with a lovely view of the Hudson River. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One generator is on top of the small building on the western corner of the rooftop. Zap it with Chain Lightning by holding L1 and tapping Square.

A crane, a rooftop water tower… it’s all so New York. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another generator is in the northern corner of the highlighted zone, close to the water tower.

Whenever Spider-Man sees an air vent, he gets the urge to crawl through it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a generator on top of the big vent unit in the southern corner of the highlighted area.

One more to go! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last generator is between two vent units in the eastern corner of the highlighted area.

Once you’ve zapped all four generators, the door will open, and you’ll be able to get your sticky, spidey-hands on 300 XP and three Rare Tech Parts. If you still need more, then you’re not far from Hell’s Kitchen, where there’s another Prowler Stash.

