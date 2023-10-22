How to get the Midtown Prowler Stash in Spider-Man 2

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Prowler Stashes are the best places to get Rare Tech Parts, which are an essential crafting material if you want to upgrade your suit tech. Opening each Prowler Stash is a unique challenge, and the Midtown Prowler Stash is one of the trickier ones.

This guide will show you exactly where to find the Midtown Prowler Stash, and will help you navigate through the laser-filled vents leading to the stash itself.

Where to find the Midtown Prowler Stash in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The pink face marks the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Midtown Prowler Stash is in the northeast corner of the Midtown district of Marvel Spider-Man 2’s New York City, just a little way south of the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge.

Find it on the roof of the Braxton building, a tall skyscraper with a red and glass facade. It looks like it’s built at a 45-degree angle to the usual Manhattan grid. When you’re close enough, the pink Prowler icon will appear on your HUD and map, and the roof of the skyscraper will glow pink.

If you try to scan this spot from the roof, it’ll keep getting blocked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Braxton building’s roof has a relatively small area, so scanning for Prowler Code should be a fairly easy task—or so I thought. It’s not quite that easy because the Prowler Code you’re looking for isn’t on the rooftop itself, but rather next to the Braxton logo on the southwest side of the building.

So, drop down to the ledge below, and use L2 to scan the logo from there. To open the entrance to the Prowler Stash, crawl up the wall to the left of the logo, and use L1 and R1 to pull the Braxton emblem to the side. This will reveal a vent, which you need to enter using L2 and R2.

How to get to the Midtown Prowler Stash in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The vent is hazardous, but the path is linear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the Downtown Queens Prowler Stash, the Midtown Prowler Stash is hidden inside an air vent protected by a whole bunch of deadly green lasers. Follow the vent, stop the fan by shooting a web at it with R1, then head through the fan, avoiding the moving lasers along the way.

Continue past the next set of lasers, then shoot a web at another fan and crawl through. Get past a few more moving lasers and you’ll find the Midtown Prowler Stash embedded at the bottom of the vent. Claim your 300 XP and three Rare Tech Parts, then exit through the vent cover at the far end.

