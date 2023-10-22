How to get the Williamsburg Prowler Stash in Spider-Man 2

Prowler Stashes are collectibles in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. They give you 300 XP and, more importantly, three Rare Tech Parts, which are essential for upgrading your suit tech. Some Prowler Stashes are harder to find and open up than others, and the Williamsburg Prowler Stash is one of the trickier ones.

The toughest part is that the Williamsburg Prowler Stash is secured by two large, wheel-shaped locks that don’t stay open when you unlock them. Sounds like you might need to stick them open with something, right? I wonder…

If you’re stuck yourself, here’s a complete guide on where to find the Williamsburg Prowler stash (complete with a map), how and where to scan for Prowler Code, and how to open those tricky, non-sticky wheel locks.

Where to find the Williamsburg Prowler Stash in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Aim for that pink face icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Williamsburg Prowler Stash is just a little way to the east of the middle of Williamsburg, very close to the starting point of the BV Club Fair Brooklyn Visions side story, if you’ve unlocked that already.

It’s on the roofs of a relatively low, reddish high-rise building close to a large industrial site. The roofs are glowing pink, and the pink Prowler icon will appear on your map once you’re close enough to discover the Prowler Stash.

How to open the Williamsburg Prowler Stash in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Make sure it’s absolutely covered in webs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are roofs at four different heights. You want to be on the second highest roof, where you should hold L2 and scan close to the big white panel on the right. Stand on the marked spot and pull the panel open with L1 and R1. This will reveal a funny-looking wheel that you also need to pull using L1 and R1, then quickly and repeatedly tap R1 to shoot enough webs to keep it in place.

Spider-Man will tell you that a web should keep it in place, but what he doesn’t tell you is that one web won’t do. You really need to spam the R1 button to make sure the wheel doesn’t roll back.

Jam both locks and the Prowler Stash will open up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Opening up that lock opens the other large white panel to the left, revealing another identical wheel lock. I think you know what to do now. That’s right: Hold L1 and R1, then repeatedly tap R1 until that wheel lock is completely covered in sticky webs.

With both locks stuck open, the small metal panel between the two locks will open and stay open. Now, you can help yourself to the 300 XP and three Rare Tech Parts that were hidden behind it. Also, while you’re in Williamsburg, you should make sure to pick up a Marko’s Memory crystal.

