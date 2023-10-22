How to get the Downtown Brooklyn Prowler Stash in Spider-Man 2

If you want to upgrade your suit tech in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, then you need to find Prowler Stashes. There’s one in Downtown Brooklyn and, as with all Prowler Stashes, opening it up is a step-by-step process.

Prowler Stashes always contain three Rare Tech Parts, plus they contribute to your District Progress, which also rewards you with rare Tech Parts at the first milestone. Rare Tech Parts are used to upgrade your suit tech, which increases your health, damage, focus, and speed, all of which are really important.

So, here’s a step-by-step guide to finding the Downtown Brooklyn Prowler Stash, scanning it for Prowler Code, and operating the various mechanisms that open it up.

Where to find the Downtown Brooklyn Prowler Stash in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

In this game, pink means prizes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Downtown Brooklyn Prowler Stash is on the northern edge of Downtown Brooklyn, close to the border with Williamsburg, and where the Manhattan Bridge crosses over the Brooklyn Queens Expressway. It’s on the roof of a light grey, wedge-shaped building with a large broadcast tower on top. I thought it might be some kind of broadcasting building like a radio or TV station, but when I got to the roof, I realized there were apartments inside.

How to open the Downtown Brooklyn Prowler Stash in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

It might look like a steam pipe, but it’s actually a switch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the lower of the two roofs, there’s a small building with a steam pipe sticking horizontally out of one side. Hold L2 to scan for Prowler Code and look at that steam pipe to reveal how it can be moved. Zip up to the edge of the upper roof, and use L1 and R1 to pull the steam pipe from up there. This will open up a panel on the opposite side of the small building, behind which lies a sealed door.

Most Prowler Stashes require just one scan, but this one needs two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now you need to scan for Prowler Code again, so hold down L2 and look just above and to the right of that sealed door. That’ll show you how to open it, so zip up to the top of the billboard and use L1 and R1 to open it from up there. I thought there might be another puzzle at this point, but no, the Prowler Stash is immediately behind the sealed door. So you can now help yourself to 300 XP and three of those precious Rare Tech Parts.

Need even more Tech Parts? Well, fortunately, you’re not far from Williamsburg, which also has its very own Prowler Stash to find, open, and loot.

About the author