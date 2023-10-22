How to get the Little Odessa Prowler Stash in Spider-man 2

The Little Odessa Prowler Stash is one of eight Prowler Stashes in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Every Prowler Stash contains 300 XP and, more importantly, three Rare Tech Parts, which are essential for upgrading your suit tech.

In the real New York City, Little Odessa is a nickname for the Brighton Beach area at the southernmost tip of Brooklyn, but in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it’s in a completely different location between Williamsburg and Queens, making it more equivalent to Woodside or Elmhurst.

While all the other Prowler Stashes are on rooftops, the Little Odessa Prowler Stash is somewhere a little different. And, like every other Prowler Stash, it has its own unique, step-by-step unlocking process. So, here’s a guide to where to find it, how to scan it for Prowler Code, and how to open the way into the shipping container that has the Prowler Stash inside it.

Where to find the Little Odessa Prowler Stash in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Kind of a wird place for a shipping yard, but there it is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like I said above, the Little Odessa Prowler Stash is not on a rooftop. Instead, it’s in a shipping yard southwest of the center of Little Odessa. Just like every other Prowler Stash, though, it’s highlighted pink, and will be marked with a pink Prowler icon on both your map and Hud as soon as you get close enough to discover its location.

How to open the Little Odessa Prowler Stash in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Sorry about this… Spider-Man refused to move out of the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Drop into the middle of the shipping yard, hold down L2, and scan the gap between the two shipping containers directly under the container crane.

I promise that it’s just web, and that it shot out of his wrists. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Zip up to the top of the blue shipping container on the east side of the container crane, then turn back towards the crane and use L1 and L2 to turn the wheel on the side of the container crane. That’ll lift one of the containers out of the way.

Couldn’t he have just used his hands for this bit? Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, now you can drop back to the ground and use L1 and R1 again to open the other container. Inside, you’ll find the Prowler Stash and can claim your 300 XP and three Rare Tech Parts. I had to fight off a gang of thugs before I got the rewards from this Prowler Stash, but I’m not sure if this is something particular to the Little Odessa location or if it was because this was the final Prowler Stash of the eight that I found. Either way, the thugs were easily dispatched.

