How to get Sovereigns in Skull and Bones

Everything comes down to gold in Skull and Bones. Gold, and the game’s other currencies, are key to your survival and success as a pirate captain on the seas, and Sovereigns are one of the many currencies you can use to your advantage.

Sovereigns are a currency you’ll discover when you’ve already reached the endgame. They’re not easy to obtain, because they require you to put your skills to the test against other players. In order to get more Sovereigns, you have to go further than the average pirate—but these coins are worth it, granting you access to unique cosmetic items and the most precious wares of the Helm’s Black Market.

Here are all ways to get Sovereigns in Skull and Bones.

Getting more Sovereigns in Skull and Bones

So many things to buy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can obtain Sovereigns after you reach Kingpin, the game’s highest Infamy Rank, and complete the contract called A Nose for Business. You get this quest by improving your Helm reputation at Yanita Nara in Sainte-Anne. She’ll give you the quest after you’ve looked at the Helm Empire overview and seized your first Manufactory. It requires you to have an already advanced Helm Empire level, so be patient.

You need a lot of points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’ve completed the quest, you gain access to a new tab in your Helm Empire Overview: Leaderboards. They rank players from your region based on Helm Points, with both weekly and seasonal rankings. You get Sovereigns depending on how many Helm points you’ve scored in the time you’re given.

The good news is that completing Helm tasks has many other benefits. You gain Pieces of Eight to buy valuable items from managers in the Black Market, in Sainte-Anne, or Telok Penjarah. Collecting endgame currencies can also prepare you for the next season, which will add more content and might include new items to buy with them.

Quickest way to farm Sovereigns in Skull and Bones

You can get Sovereigns in several ways. We recommend unlocking them as soon as you can, because you’ll get bonus Sovereigns after the Leaderboard resets.

Seasonal resets don’t happen often, so there’s no point in waiting for them. Moreover, the developer said there won’t be a reset before Skull and Bones season one. You’ll get bonus Sovereigns with the weekly resets, however.

You can earn points by completing Orders and Smuggling quests. You’ll earn more points by smuggling orders with valuable resources. You can make more valuable resources by upgrading your Distillery in Sainte-Anne and Laboratory in Telok Penjarah. You can take Smuggling orders to get the base resources needed to make them (like Sugar Cane for Rum).