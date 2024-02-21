All Manufactory locations in Skull and Bones

The endgame of Skull and Bones revolves around multiple Manufactories that you use to build a pirate empire. Claim more Manufactories, expand your network, and generate more profit.

Manufactories are located in settlements and so have the same name as those settlements on your maps. Simply look at the map, look for the settlement, and that’s where the Manufactory is. The same applies to the Manufactory Supply Routes, which have the same paths as regular Trade Routes in Skull and Bones.

Below, you will find a list of all Manufactories in every region of Skull and Bones to help you in planning the next smuggling chain.

All Manufactories in the Red Isle

You have to start somewhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Red Isle is the very first region of your pirate empire. It has 19 Manufactories available for the taking, all of which are located fairly close to Saint-Anne, where you have to transport generated profits.

Here are all the Manufactories available in the Red Isle:

Shijavu

Sitrana

Raofia Weaver

Tanjona

Ankohonana

Lamba Weaver

Palisade Bay

Tamby Foundry

Tsifo Lumberyard

Guerande

Fonderie Royale

Tankazo Lumberyard

Sadjoa Foundry

Hovohovo

Tenina Town

Sainte-Amelie

Fort du Lys

Du Bois Lumberyard

La Bastide

All Manufactories in the Coast of Africa

Not going here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Coast of Africa is the most uncomfortable region for smuggling as there’s no pirate den in the vicinity. After collecting the profits from the Manufactories, you have to sail all the way back to Saint-Anne, which may take a while, especially if you try to hit all 13 Manufacturies in the region.

If you’re still committed to expanding your empire towards the coast, here are all the Manufactories available in the Coast of Africa:

Jiwe

Harufu Weaver

Harufu

Bandari

Kambi Lumberyard

Fort-du-Bout

La Colonie

La Corde Weaver

Port des Mines

Fond-de-la-Baie

Rondavels Lumberyard

Pilot Bay Weaver

Grand-Fort

All Manufactories in East Indies

The peak of piracy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the other side of the Open Seas lies the third and last currently available region with Manufactories—East Indies. There are 22 Manufactories available with several comfortable routes towards Telok Penjarah to collect your pieces of eight in one go.

Here are all the Manufactories available in the East Indies: