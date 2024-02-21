Category:
All Manufactory locations in Skull and Bones

The Indian Ocean is yours for the taking.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Published: Feb 21, 2024 07:57 am
Brigantine parked near the manufactory
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The endgame of Skull and Bones revolves around multiple Manufactories that you use to build a pirate empire. Claim more Manufactories, expand your network, and generate more profit.

Manufactories are located in settlements and so have the same name as those settlements on your maps. Simply look at the map, look for the settlement, and that’s where the Manufactory is. The same applies to the Manufactory Supply Routes, which have the same paths as regular Trade Routes in Skull and Bones.

Below, you will find a list of all Manufactories in every region of Skull and Bones to help you in planning the next smuggling chain.

All Manufactories in the Red Isle

Manufactory map of Red Isles
You have to start somewhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Red Isle is the very first region of your pirate empire. It has 19 Manufactories available for the taking, all of which are located fairly close to Saint-Anne, where you have to transport generated profits.

Here are all the Manufactories available in the Red Isle:

  • Shijavu
  • Sitrana
  • Raofia Weaver
  • Tanjona
  • Ankohonana
  • Lamba Weaver
  • Palisade Bay
  • Tamby Foundry
  • Tsifo Lumberyard
  • Guerande
  • Fonderie Royale
  • Tankazo Lumberyard
  • Sadjoa Foundry
  • Hovohovo
  • Tenina Town
  • Sainte-Amelie
  • Fort du Lys
  • Du Bois Lumberyard
  • La Bastide

All Manufactories in the Coast of Africa

Manufactory map of Coast of Africa
Not going here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Coast of Africa is the most uncomfortable region for smuggling as there’s no pirate den in the vicinity. After collecting the profits from the Manufactories, you have to sail all the way back to Saint-Anne, which may take a while, especially if you try to hit all 13 Manufacturies in the region.

If you’re still committed to expanding your empire towards the coast, here are all the Manufactories available in the Coast of Africa:

  • Jiwe
  • Harufu Weaver
  • Harufu
  • Bandari
  • Kambi Lumberyard
  • Fort-du-Bout
  • La Colonie
  • La Corde Weaver
  • Port des Mines
  • Fond-de-la-Baie
  • Rondavels Lumberyard
  • Pilot Bay Weaver
  • Grand-Fort

All Manufactories in East Indies

Manufactory map of East Indies
The peak of piracy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the other side of the Open Seas lies the third and last currently available region with Manufactories—East Indies. There are 22 Manufactories available with several comfortable routes towards Telok Penjarah to collect your pieces of eight in one go.

Here are all the Manufactories available in the East Indies:

  • Suny Capital
  • Suny Lumberyard
  • Granbie
  • Fort Granbie
  • South Suny Weaver
  • North Damai Foundry
  • Damai
  • Fort Harimau
  • South Damai Foundry
  • Kencur Lumberyard
  • Kota Lama
  • Kota Lama Lumberyard
  • Kota Lama Foundry
  • Kencur Weaver
  • Kencur
  • Subur Lumberyard
  • Fort Prakoso
  • Lada Foundry
  • Lada
  • Trisula Foundry
  • Laar West Lumberyard
  • Oosten Capital
Edward Strazd
News Writer for Dot Esports. Covering everything from esports games like Valorant to new releases and single player games. I also play an ungodly amount of Destiny 2.