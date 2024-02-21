All Manufactory locations in Skull and Bones

The endgame of Skull and Bones revolves around multiple Manufactories that you use to build a pirate empire. Claim more Manufactories, expand your network, and generate more profit.
Manufactories are located in settlements and so have the same name as those settlements on your maps. Simply look at the map, look for the settlement, and that’s where the Manufactory is. The same applies to the Manufactory Supply Routes, which have the same paths as regular Trade Routes in Skull and Bones.
Below, you will find a list of all Manufactories in every region of Skull and Bones to help you in planning the next smuggling chain.
All Manufactories in the Red Isle
The Red Isle is the very first region of your pirate empire. It has 19 Manufactories available for the taking, all of which are located fairly close to Saint-Anne, where you have to transport generated profits.
Here are all the Manufactories available in the Red Isle:
- Shijavu
- Sitrana
- Raofia Weaver
- Tanjona
- Ankohonana
- Lamba Weaver
- Palisade Bay
- Tamby Foundry
- Tsifo Lumberyard
- Guerande
- Fonderie Royale
- Tankazo Lumberyard
- Sadjoa Foundry
- Hovohovo
- Tenina Town
- Sainte-Amelie
- Fort du Lys
- Du Bois Lumberyard
- La Bastide
All Manufactories in the Coast of Africa
The Coast of Africa is the most uncomfortable region for smuggling as there’s no pirate den in the vicinity. After collecting the profits from the Manufactories, you have to sail all the way back to Saint-Anne, which may take a while, especially if you try to hit all 13 Manufacturies in the region.
If you’re still committed to expanding your empire towards the coast, here are all the Manufactories available in the Coast of Africa:
- Jiwe
- Harufu Weaver
- Harufu
- Bandari
- Kambi Lumberyard
- Fort-du-Bout
- La Colonie
- La Corde Weaver
- Port des Mines
- Fond-de-la-Baie
- Rondavels Lumberyard
- Pilot Bay Weaver
- Grand-Fort
All Manufactories in East Indies
On the other side of the Open Seas lies the third and last currently available region with Manufactories—East Indies. There are 22 Manufactories available with several comfortable routes towards Telok Penjarah to collect your pieces of eight in one go.
Here are all the Manufactories available in the East Indies:
- Suny Capital
- Suny Lumberyard
- Granbie
- Fort Granbie
- South Suny Weaver
- North Damai Foundry
- Damai
- Fort Harimau
- South Damai Foundry
- Kencur Lumberyard
- Kota Lama
- Kota Lama Lumberyard
- Kota Lama Foundry
- Kencur Weaver
- Kencur
- Subur Lumberyard
- Fort Prakoso
- Lada Foundry
- Lada
- Trisula Foundry
- Laar West Lumberyard
- Oosten Capital