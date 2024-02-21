All Investigations in Skull and Bones

Investigations are treasure hunts in Skull and Bones, which see you searching for clues and uncovering secrets to succeed. There are a dozen of them available to solve for rewards.

You start unlocking Investigations after completing the first activities of Skull and Bones. You can get them by bribing Sainte-Anne residents and Telok Penjarah (after eavesdropping on their conversations), finding messages in bottles, or sinking ships. Look for rumors as soon as they pop on your map, because they disappear after a short time.

While some Investigations only require you to check out shipwrecks or outposts, others take you plundering. Here is the full list of Investigations in Skull and Bones.

Full list of Investigations in Skull and Bones

Here is the full list of Investigations in Skull and Bones, the region you’ll find them in and what the mission involves.

You can follow investigations in your Journal and examine clues whenever you’re lost. Usually, there’s a location explicitly mentioned or shown through a map to help you know where to go next. Otherwise, we have guides on most of them to help your progress.