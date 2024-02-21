Category:
All Investigations in Skull and Bones

Unveiling the secrets of the Seas.
Published: Feb 21, 2024
Two ships fire cannons at one another on the open water in Skull and Bones.
Image via Ubisoft

Investigations are treasure hunts in Skull and Bones, which see you searching for clues and uncovering secrets to succeed. There are a dozen of them available to solve for rewards.

You start unlocking Investigations after completing the first activities of Skull and Bones. You can get them by bribing Sainte-Anne residents and Telok Penjarah (after eavesdropping on their conversations), finding messages in bottles, or sinking ships. Look for rumors as soon as they pop on your map, because they disappear after a short time.

While some Investigations only require you to check out shipwrecks or outposts, others take you plundering. Here is the full list of Investigations in Skull and Bones.

Full list of Investigations in Skull and Bones

A character crouching in front of a treasure location.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is the full list of Investigations in Skull and Bones, the region you’ll find them in and what the mission involves.

Quest NameRegionHow to start
AmbushRed IsleFind a bottle North of Red Isle
Bloody Bones Legacy (Premium)Red IsleOpen your Mailbox
Fall of LanitraRed IsleBribe inhabitants from Sainte-Anne
Freeman’s Lost TreasureRed IsleComplete seven prior Investigations
Grave NewsRed IsleBribe inhabitants from Telok Penjarah
The Ashen Corsair (Premium)Red IsleBribe inhabitants from Sainte-Anne
Turning the PageRed IsleRip out a poster in Sainte-Anne
Hunt for the Crown of UkutaCoast of AfricaFind a note in Telok Penjarah
A Legacy of MadnessEast IndiesBribe inhabitants in Telok Penjarah
Mentari of the UnboundEast IndiesFind a note in Telok Penjarah

You can follow investigations in your Journal and examine clues whenever you’re lost. Usually, there’s a location explicitly mentioned or shown through a map to help you know where to go next. Otherwise, we have guides on most of them to help your progress.

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.